Kevin Solis has been looking for this season for three years at Emmett High. When he took up the head coaching reigns two years ago, he had an inexperienced but talented sophomore class filling most of his varsity positions. After two challenging seasons of growth, that group is now a senior laden team which has already made its mark on the season.
Last week at Weiser the Emmett girls varsity recorded a 3-2 win over the perennial 3A power Wolverines. It was the first win for EHS girls soccer since 2016 season – their last in the 3A ranks themselves.
“It felt like a large weight was finally lifted off our shoulders,” Solis said. “We made so much progress last year, particularly defensively, and were very competitive in our games but couldn’t get over the hump. That’s done now. Now let’s focus on getting the next one and establishing that we can be a factor in the 4A SIC.”
The Huskies have eleven seniors on the roster, eight of whom are on at least their third varsity team. Defense remains a focus for Solis. Leading senior defenders returning are Victoria Massey, an all-conference honorable mention last year, Haylee Jewkes, Cheyenne Swift, Chelsea Brennan and Kelly Crawford.
Solis knows he has a scoring midfielder in senior Goldie Mumford. Mumford scored all three goals against Weiser and has been the primary EHS striker for three seasons. Returning seniors manning the forward positions include Brooklynn Willis and Katlyn Munoz. Senior goal keeper Annika Robins returns after missing most of last season with an injury.
After 0-65-1 since August of 2016, the 1-0 Huskies of 2020 only downer is that they only have seven league games on the schedule in front of them.
“We will take every game we get and do all we can with it,” Solis said. “We know that this is a rare season and one where we can show game by game that the last three years have made us stronger.”
Those opportunities begin with a home match against Columbia High of Nampa on Sept. 15. Junior varsity plays at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6 p.m.