Brandon Jenkins has inherited a fresh start for the Emmett girls soccer program. One that he is excited about in taking his club soccer coaching background and adapting to the academic season of high school soccer.
“I have to take my own advice that I give the girls,” the first-year Emmett coach said. “ Grow and adapt each day and we will get much better.”
The Huskies graduated nearly their entire team last season. It was a season when they broke a three-year winless streak and were highly competitive to the tune of earning coach Kevin Solis SIC Coach of the Year honors. Solis then switched after the season to take the boys soccer team at EHS and left a fresh nearly empty cupboard for Jenkins to fill.
Jenkins is relishing the role. He has coached club soccer at the U12 and U 16 levels for several years so he is familiar with teaching and motivating young girls to play the sport. He has junior varsity coaching experience at Vallivue.
“I focus on people first,” he said. “The essence of coaching is not just about the sport but the teaching of life lessons that will benefit us all.”
That doesn’t mean he has no on the field aspirations for the team which has turned out.
“It’s a new season, a new coach, maybe some new approaches, but these girls are very coachable and there is some talent,” Jenkins said. “I think we can be competitive from start to finish and they may surprise some people along the way.”
Last year’s team graduated 13 seniors. This year’s team has four.
The veterans are the Wiscomb twins, Taeler and Jaeden. The will be a consternation for attackers coming into the Huskies defensive end of the field as they are the starting right side defensive backs.
Senior Katelyn Andelin anchors the midfield and Courtney Kitchens is among the first off the bench.
The rest of the starters are underclass. The left side of the defense will find juniors Sarah Phillips and Elena Henry. The midfield in Jenkins 4-3-3 set will see sophomores Zoe Meyers and Belle Bruneel flanking Andelin.
Center striker is sophomore Ally Willis with forward wings being juniors Amelia Thayn and Reece Meyers.
Emi Graviet, a junior, will be tending goal.
Jenkins expects valuable contributions from junior Hailey Blake and sophomore Bree Anderson as well.
“This is a 14 player-roster and 14 players who can play and contribute,” Jenkins said.
The coach defers trying to place the Huskies in some sort of pecking order in the SIC. He knows that perennial SIC and State power Bishop Kelly will be heavily favored — though he thinks they may be down a notch or two from their normal level of play.
Behind the Knights he points to Ridgevue and Middleton as the most likely contenders for State tournament seats.
“At this point we are building a positive culture and learning the game,” Jenkins said. “Only one of the girls on this team has year-round club experience and that really contrasts with the teams we compete against. But make no doubt, we will compete from start to finish every game.”
The girls soccer team had a home opener against Weiser on Monday and will host Capital on Tuesday before conference games on the road at Nampa and Middleton. The SIC home-opener will be Sept. 2 against Vallivue. Emmett JV plays at 4:30 p.m. with the Varsity following at about 6 p.m. each night.