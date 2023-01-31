...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strong enough today,
Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper
Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley to limit stagnation.
However, parts of the zones will experience stagnant air and
were therefore included in this advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Emmett sophomore Erin Hadley gets inside against the Ridgevue defense for a score in the Huskies’ road win on Thursday.
It took quite a while Wednesday night for either Emmett or Ridegvue to get their offenses in gear in a Southern Idaho Conference matchup in Nampa. Ridgevue scored the first seven points of the game, in the opening 90 seconds, but then was held scoreless the rest of the first half as the Huskies battled back to tie it at 7-all.
The Warhawks eased ahead in the third quarter and then Emmett’s offense broke open for 21 points in the fourth quarter for a 36-29 win. The win clinched a District III playoff berth for Emmett. Freshman Rylie Smith triggered the fourth quarter outburst, scoring eight of her game-high 11 points in the stanza. Senior Hailee Stephenson contributed seven of her eight points in the definitive quarter as well.
Defense has been the strength of the Huskies all season and they will be relying on that Wednesday night at Vallivue in the regular season finale and on Saturday when they open District III play at Skyview High in Nampa.
As the sixth seed the Huskies will likely face top-seed Bishop Kelly in a second round on Monday with a Saturday win or face a rematch with Skyview in an elimination round on Monday.