Hadley lay in

Emmett sophomore Erin Hadley gets inside against the Ridgevue defense for a score in the Huskies’ road win on Thursday.

 Tyann Alder photo

It took quite a while Wednesday night for either Emmett or Ridegvue to get their offenses in gear in a Southern Idaho Conference matchup in Nampa. Ridgevue scored the first seven points of the game, in the opening 90 seconds, but then was held scoreless the rest of the first half as the Huskies battled back to tie it at 7-all.

The Warhawks eased ahead in the third quarter and then Emmett’s offense broke open for 21 points in the fourth quarter for a 36-29 win. The win clinched a District III playoff berth for Emmett. Freshman Rylie Smith triggered the fourth quarter outburst, scoring eight of her game-high 11 points in the stanza. Senior Hailee Stephenson contributed seven of her eight points in the definitive quarter as well.


