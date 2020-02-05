Girls head toward Districts with split

The Emmett High Huskies know that they will be considered long shots to earn a berth in the upcoming State 4A girls basketball championships when District III tournament play begins Saturday. They also have found that when they get everybody involved in the offense, an upset or two along the way is not unthinkable.
Last week Emmett cemented a spot in the District tournament and all but locked up the sixth seed with a split of Southern Idaho Conference games.
Wednesday evening the Huskies appeared to be outsized by visiting Kuna but it was hard to tell until the closing minutes as Emmett led much of the game before the visitors pulled away late for a 68-62 win.
Jazzy Jenkins nailed a three-point shot at the halftime buzzer to take a 37-33 intermission lead. Kuna held Emmett to a single field goal in the third period and had a late third-quarter run to take a 49-44 lead into the final stanza.
A Jenkins’ 15- footer tied the game at 62 with less than two minutes to go but three turnovers in the last ninety seconds fed the final six points to visitors.
Gemma LaVergne, who hit three of her four trifectas in the first half, led Emmett with 20 points. Jenkins added 18 and Haylee Jewkes added 14 inside and grabbed a team-high five rebounds.
The first time Emmett and Columbia met on the court this season it was a nip and tuck contest that the Wildcats held on to for a 44-43 win in Nampa. Friday night was a repeat – except for the outcome.
This one featured a 10-2 run in the third quarter by the Huskies to take an eight point lead. A 14-5 run by the Wildcats, however, gave the visitors a one-point lead with less than two minutes to play. This time it was Emmett that scored the final five points of the game for the 48-44 win.
LaVergne again led the team in scoring with 16. Jenkins added ten, including the last four of the game. Layci Andrews led Emmett under the glass with five rebounds.
Two regular season games remain this week with a trip to Caldwell on Tuesday and a Senior Night finale against Ridgevue on Thursday. Caldwell is currently the second-seed in the upcoming District tournament. Ridgevue is not likely to make the double-elimination tournament field. Barring a series of major upsets this week Emmett will likely open tournament action at Bishop Kelly or Kuna on Saturday as the sixth seed. The top two placers in the tournament advance to State, February 20-22 in Nampa, with the third place team getting a play-in shot to also advance.