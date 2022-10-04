For the first time ever, Emmett will be sending a full team to compete in the State high school golf championships. Five Emmett girls put together a close array of scores at the District III 4A Championships at Lakeview Golf Course in Meridian last week to claim the second team slot available at State.
As a result they will tee it up for two days of competition this week at the Sage Lakes course in Idaho Falls with 18-hole rounds each Friday and Saturday.
The Huskies beat out Columbia by one stroke to advance to State along with District Champion and State favorite Bishop Kelly.
Sophomore Brooklyn Norella had the team low score for the 18-hole event with a 111 but the strength of the team was how closely bunched all the golfers were. Senior Mia Norella recorded a 112, Cameron Brown a 113, Mary Thompson a 115 and Morgan Bettis a 125.
“Not many teams are that compact in scoring,” coach David Lileks said. “The more experience these girls get the more success they are going to see.”
Emmett has sent golfers to State before, but this is the first time for a full team of girls to make the field. Jessica Lyter was the last Huskie to make an individual impression at State, winning the State 3A individual title in 2016.
Cully Barry led the Emmett boys at District with a round of 95 as the team finished fifth with a total score of 420. Jake Heaton turned in a round of 102, Bryson Walker a 104, Jackson Simonson 118 and Fox Green 122.