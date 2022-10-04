Support Local Journalism


For the first time ever, Emmett will be sending a full team to compete in the State high school golf championships. Five Emmett girls put together a close array of scores at the District III 4A Championships at Lakeview Golf Course in Meridian last week to claim the second team slot available at State.

As a result they will tee it up for two days of competition this week at the Sage Lakes course in Idaho Falls with 18-hole rounds each Friday and Saturday.

