Girls drop road pair

The Emmett girls basketball team is looking for consistency with its shots and struggling to maintain ball control in the early going in Southern Idaho Conference play. Last week the Huskies dropped a pair of road games that they stayed in with aggressive defense.
Despite committing 34 turnovers and getting 2-24 shooting from its leading shot makers, the Huskies had a shot at the end to win at Columbia, before falling 44-43. The Huskies kept in contact with the Wildcats throughout the night, hitting 26-34 free throw attempts while struggling with on 16 percent from the field.
Gemma LaVergne led Emmett scoring with 18 points, including 11 of 13 from the charity stripe. Jazzy Jenkins went six for six at the stripe and finished with nine points.
Against traditional power Bishop Kelly on Thursday, the Huskies stayed with the Knights through the first half only to have the Knights slowly pull away in the second half for the 68-55 win. BK was credited with 18 steals on 38 Emmett turnovers.
Jenkins led Emmett scoring with 18 points against BK, including four three-pointers. LaVergne chipped in 16 points and Haylee Jewkes added eight points and a team-high five rebounds.
Vallivue High comes to Emmett on Wednesday and they Huskies will travel to Kuna on Friday to conclude the pre-holiday portion of its league schedule.