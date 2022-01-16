The EHS girls basketball tasted both sides of victory and defeat last week in Southern Idaho Conference games that went to the wire, and beyond.
On Tuesday in a battle to try to move up in the SIC standings the Huskies came from behind in the fourth quarter to force an overtime with Columbia. Emmett had fallen to the Wildcats by 22 points in December but this was not a repeat.
Tied at 23 at halftime, Columbia edged ahead in the third period and Emmett had to rally back from six points down in the final stanza to force the OT. Tied at 59 with seconds left in the extra period, Columbia stole an inbounds pass and scored for the 61-59 win and held onto the third-seed in the SIC post season chase.
Kamryn Alder had a huge night for the Huskies, scoring 21 points, grabbing three rebounds, three steals and dishing out four assists from the point. Layci Andrews added 14 points, Hailee Stephenson scored ten points and snagged a dozen rebounds.
For all the motion and momentum built up on Tuesday, the Huskies had to hold on to complete a sweep of Vallivue this season with a 50-47 homecourt win. The Falcons never led by more than two points but the Huskies couldn’t shake them. Vallivue hit on five three-pointers — four of them banking in — to keep in touch.
Emmett hit 21 of 32 free throw attempts in the foul fest while Vallivue only connected on 12 of 31.
Trinity Sammons led Emmett scoring with 18 points, including 8 of 12 from the charity stripe. Layci Andrews added ten points. The pair each grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
The Huskies have an opportunity to solidify their home-seed position for the playoffs when they travel to Nampa on Tuesday. Emmett is 5-4 in the SIC, Nampa 4-4. Friday they will host second seed Bishop Kelly (7-1) as they move closer to the District playoffs that begin the first week of February.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!