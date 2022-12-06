Tuesday evening the Emmett girls opened their Southern Idaho Conference season against a Skyview team picked to challenge for the league title. Using a tenacious defense and a patient executing offense the Huskies pulled off the upset, 38-34. Forcing turnovers and converting at the offensive end of the court, the Huskies raced out to a 14-4 lead in the opening ten minutes and took an 18-9 lead to the intermission.
The visiting Hawks, in their first conference game back in the 4A level after four years at the 5A level, pulled within three with a 6-0 run to start the second half but a Hailee Stephenson three and a Zoe Meyers steal and layup restored the cushion. Natalie Goslin hit three of four free throws in the final 20 seconds to preserve the win. Riley Smith scored 11 points to lead Emmett scoring with Stephenson chipping in eight.
Thursday the Huskies were hit by a turnover fest of their own at Caldwell as the Cougars threw a full-court press to start the game and then a halfcourt trap at the beginning of the second half. Despite 12 first half turnovers, Emmett was with shooting range at halftime, trailing 16-14. Another dozen turnovers in the third quarter, however, results in a six-minute scoring drought and Caldwell took control. A Chuck Minton three opened the fourth quarter and the Huskies were within five but another five-minute scoring drought ended hopes of the comeback in the 37-26 loss.
Saturday afternoon it was scoring droughts and turnover, again, that were the determining factor for Emmett in a 29-23 loss to Canyon Ridge. The Huskies and Riverhawks each only scored two points in the third quarter and a three-point play by Goslin with five minutes left pulled Emmett to within 20-19 but a three-pointer and consecutive putbacks off missed free throws gave the visitors the margin they needed to get out of town with the win. Goslin scored ten of Emmett’s 11 second half points and her game-high 14 points accounted for all but one of Emmett’s field goals on the afternoon.
Emmett played all three games without starting forward Kylie Brown who is out for at least a month with a stress fracture in her leg. The Huskies return to action with a brutal conference schedule this week at league favorite Bishop Kelly on Tuesday and home to Columbia on Thursday.