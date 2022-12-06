Hadley takes it into the paint

Erin Hadley gets inside the Skyview defense in the SIC opening win by the Huskies on Tuesday.

 BRUCE L BATES

Tuesday evening the Emmett girls opened their Southern Idaho Conference season against a Skyview team picked to challenge for the league title. Using a tenacious defense and a patient executing offense the Huskies pulled off the upset, 38-34. Forcing turnovers and converting at the offensive end of the court, the Huskies raced out to a 14-4 lead in the opening ten minutes and took an 18-9 lead to the intermission.

The visiting Hawks, in their first conference game back in the 4A level after four years at the 5A level, pulled within three with a 6-0 run to start the second half but a Hailee Stephenson three and a Zoe Meyers steal and layup restored the cushion. Natalie Goslin hit three of four free throws in the final 20 seconds to preserve the win. Riley Smith scored 11 points to lead Emmett scoring with Stephenson chipping in eight.


