The Emmett High girls basketball team did not make the State tournament field this season but they rode team balance to advance to within a single game of that elusive goal. With an upset win over second-seeded Bishop Kelly in a third-round elimination game the Huskies made it as deep into the District playoffs as they have since returning to the 4A ranks in 2017.
That wasn’t much of a consolation, however, for four-year starter Jazzy Jenkins who saw her stellar EHS career end with a 59-49 loss to Nampa on Thursday – a win away from a State play-in opportunity.
“I can’t believe its over,” a tearful Jenkins remarked after the loss. “It just started. I am really going to miss this team – we came together as a team and were playing some of our best ball down the stretch.”
That included rebounding from a District III opening round lost to Nampa with back to back elimination game wins over Vallivue, 47-29 and Bishop Kelly, 45-43. Nine turnovers on its first ten possessions against the Bulldogs in the rematch – spotting Nampa a 10-0 lead — proved to be too much to overcome.
They valiantly tried, however. A Jenkins three-pointer pulled Emmett within four early in the second quarter. But Nampa countered with five threes of its own to lead by 13 before Gwen King and Haylee Jewkes muscled inside to score late and narrow the halftime margin to 7.
A King three pulled Emmett within 6 with just over three minutes left in the third quarter but Nampa’s 6-3 center Audra Radford scored the next nine points for the Bulldogs to take a twelve point lead into the fourth.
Radford hit a couple of free throws with five minutes left to make it 52-36 but the Huskies refused to fold. Jewkes and Kenzie Fletcher chipped away at the charity strip and when Jenkins hit what would be her final career three-pointer with just over two minutes left, they were within seven.
Nampa closed it out with a 7-2 run in the final two minutes.
Jenkins will go down in the EHS record books with the most three-point field goals made in a Huskie girls basketball career. All that coming over the outstretched arms of taller opponents night after night. Generously listed at 5’7”, Jenkins reputation from behind the arc has often drawn the tallest, longest armed defenders – particularly the last two seasons.
“It is always a challenge and I guess I have put a little more arc in the shot,” Jenkins said. “The biggest thing this season was how so many of the girls really stepped up to become options from outside and forcing the other teams to guard us all.”
Jenkins had 21 points as the Huskies held on for the win over Bishop Kelly after losing twice to the Knights in the regular season.
Emmett only trailed at 2-0 but couldn’t pull away from Vallivue until the second half for its third win of the season over the Falcons. Jenkins had 15 points and Fletcher scored 11 to go along with 15 rebounds.
Emmett concludes the season with a 9-15 record, 6-8 in league and the fifth seed into the tournament.
District champion Middleton and runner-up Columbia will represent the SIC in this week’s State Tournament in Nampa. Nampa was eliminated in a play-in game with Blackfoot on Saturday.