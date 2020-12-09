Unlike their fall counterparts, the Emmett girls basketball team is hoping that it can put together a full basketball season. While volleyball and soccer teams used an abbreviated Southern Idaho Conference season due to coronavirus issues, the basketball season is targeting a full home and home schedule. Whether they get it in remains to be seen but the early results are looking promising — if mixed.
The Huskies picked up their first win of the young season on Saturday with an aggressive 71-59 win on the road in Twin Falls against Canyon Ridge. That came on the heels of a season opening 70-43 loss at Middleton and a postponed game with Columbia.
The Huskies followed that up with an impressive home opener on Dec. 8 with a 42-22 rout of Vallivue to even their SIC record at 1-1.
“We are just going to give it all we have for as long as we can,” coach Stu Peterson said.
And “giving it all” is also a mantra for the style of basketball Peterson is resorting to this season.
“We don’t have height, we don’t have length, we don’t have a lot of experience,” Peterson said. “We do have a lot of fight and a lot of aggressive energy so we are going to take advantage of that. We will push the ball on most every possession and we will put the pressure on defensively.”
The Huskies rallied late in the season last year to come up just short of a trip to the State tournament. But gone off that 9-15 team is EHS all-time three-point shooting ace Gemma LaVergne. At 5-11 but playing the point, LaVergne led the team in scoring, rebounding, steals, and assists.
Jazzy Jenkins, a 5-4 senior guard, may not have LaVergne’s length but she ranks second in the career three-point race and is starting for the third straight season for the Huskies. She is one of only five seniors on this years varsity team.
Joining Jenkins on the perimeter is Camille Bailey, 5-3. Inside experience will be coming from Haylee Jewkes, 5-7, Gwendolyn King 5-7 and 5-11 Kenzie Fletcher.
Junior contributions are expected from guard/forward Layci Andrews,forwward Maddie Blackham and guards Kamryn Alder and Trinity Sammons. Adding some additional depth inside is 5-11 freshman Kylie Brown.
Peterson’s emphasis on pushing the ball helps makeup for the lack of length at each end of the court. The quickness of this team will be relied on to create a more balanced offense than what was often a one-two punch last year.
Against Canyon Ridge on Saturday that balance played out. Andrews led the team with 19 points but Jenkins added 18, Alder 12 and Jewkes and Sammons each scored nine.
Jenkins led scoring against Vallivue with 17 points and added eight rebounds. Fletcher controlled the inside game with nine rebounds and three blocked shots to go with five points.
The Huskies already have one of their biggest challenges behind them — league favorite Middleton on the road. The Vikings, Bishop Kelly and defending District champion Caldwell are likely the league favorites but overall the conference should remain as balanced as last year. If a full run through the schedule is obtained, District playoffs could be interesting in February.
They next play at McCall on Saturday.