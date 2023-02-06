The EHS girls basketball team has a very clear vision of the road ahead. Win and stay alive. Lose and get ready for off-season scrimmages and workouts.
The Huskies concluded their regular season last week with a 34-30 road win at Vallivue. After trailing early, the Huskies grabbed a lead near the end of the first quarter and stretched it to a 28-16 advantage mid-way through the third quarter. They had to hold on, however, overcoming a nine-minute scoring drought to win.
Kylie Brown’s offensive put back with ninety seconds left was Emmett’s only points in the fourth quarter but pushed the lead to six and enough to hold on. Brown led the Huskies with a dozen, ten of those coming in the first half.
The win pushed Emmett into a tie with Caldwell for the fifth seed into the District tournament but a Cougar sweep of the Huskies relegate Emmett to open District play on Saturday as the sixth seed against number-three Skyview.
The Hawks took an early lead and kept Emmett at arms-length until three consecutive turnovers results in Skyview lay-ins in the fourth quarter to create definitive separation in the 43-23 loss.
“We were down 14 at the half and worked hard to get it back into single digits before we gave up some easy ones and couldn’t recover,” said EHS coach Mark Priano. “The girls play so hard on defense and do a great job, just struggling to get the execution out of the offensive sets.”
The Huskies youth rose to the top again on Saturday. Freshman Rylie Smith scored eight points and pulled down seven rebounds. Sophomore Natalie Goslin added eight points and eight rebounds.
The new District format leaves the Huskies in limbo as to who they play next. With a six-team format, the top two drawing byes in the opening round, the next up for Emmett will be determined when Skyview takes on number-two Columbia Monday evening. In the other half of the bracket Ridgevue faces number-one seed and top ranked in the State, Bishop Kelly on Monday. Monday’s winners will advance to a District championship game on Thursday at the ICCU Arena in Boise. The losers will face elimination games at Skyview on Wednesday.
Emmett will face either Skyview or Columbia at 5 p.m. on Wednesday with Caldwell meeting the Ridgevue/BK loser at 7 p.m. Those winners meet on Thursday at Skyview with the survivor facing the Championship game loser on Saturday at Vallivue to determine the second seed from District III in the State Tournament to be played primarily at Timberline High School in Boise, Feb. 16-18.