Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The EHS girls basketball team has a very clear vision of the road ahead. Win and stay alive. Lose and get ready for off-season scrimmages and workouts.

The Huskies concluded their regular season last week with a 34-30 road win at Vallivue. After trailing early, the Huskies grabbed a lead near the end of the first quarter and stretched it to a 28-16 advantage mid-way through the third quarter. They had to hold on, however, overcoming a nine-minute scoring drought to win.


Recommended for you

Load comments