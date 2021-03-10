It seems likes its been a long time since most of us have had a chance to see Lucas Overton, Saige Wilkerson and Marc Anthony Oribio play football. The 2016 and 2017 Emmett High graduates probably feel its been an even longer time since they have laced up their cleats and taken to the gridiron.
That changes this weekend.
Overton, an All-State wide-receiver for the Huskies will see his final — albeit abbreviated — college season kick off this weekend. Overton was among the top receivers in the Frontier Conference in the fall of 2019 during his junior season but has had to wait until this spring to get one last shot for Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana.
The Battlin’ Bears play in the Frontier Conference which spans from Oregon through Montana. The Conference postponed its fall season due to Covid-19 concerns and then three weeks ago changed its spring schedule as three schools opted not to participate.
That means a four-game schedule over the next five weeks for the five remaining teams — two of which feature Huskies.
Overton and Rocky Mountain will host in-state rival Carroll College on Saturday in Billings.
Eastern Oregon has the short straw this week and will not begin its season until March 20. That’s when former Huskie quarterback Saige Wilkerson and lineman Marc Anthony Oribio will get to start their mini-season. Wilkerson converted to wide-receiver for the Mountaineers in 2019 and is considered one of the strongest returning threats in the EOU aerial attack as his redshirt-junior season commences. Oribio has overcome a series of injuries to actually begin his on-field career with the Eastern this spring when it opens at home against Carroll College.
The former teammates will face off against each other the third week of the season when Eastern Oregon travels to Montana on March 27.
Overton’s friends and family might get to catch him in action in Caldwell on March 20 when the Bears visit the College of Idaho. C of I travels to Eastern on April 3 so LaGrande is as close as the Mountaineers will get to Emmett this spring.