This fall has been a busy run for former Emmett High athletes and the winter looks to be no slower.
FALL RECAP
Completing college athletic careers this fall were Luke Hyde and Audree Weekes.
Hyde completed a five-year football career at the University of Idaho this fall, helping the Vandals from various positions during his time in Moscow. After a red-shirt season and a freshman year spent primarily on the scout team, Hyde became a versatile weapon for the Vandals the past three seasons. As a tight end, fullback and a long-snapper, Hyde played in all games the past three seasons. Hyde intends to pursue a career as a teacher and coach once he leaves Moscow.
Weekes completed two seasons of volleyball at Edmonds Community College in Washington. The former EHS setter and hitter specialized as a setter and defensive specialist for the Tritons.
Heading to senior football seasons next fall are a pair of 2016 grads and a 2017 grad.
Saige Wilkerson and Connor Falk were a quarterback/tight end combination on the 2015 EHS State 3A Championship team. This season the pair became a one-two punch as wide receivers at Eastern Oregon University.
Wilkerson, the former QB, switched to wide-out this season to get time on the field and it paid off for him and the Mountaineers. Saige recorded a team high 398-yards on 25 receptions including 2 touchdowns – one from 63 yards out. Falk started his career as a tight end at EOU and split time his redshirt junior season in multiple receiver slots. His 229 receiving yards on 19 receptions also netted a pair of scores this fall.
Lucas Overton was a junior on that same 2015 team and took his wide receiver skills to Billings, Montana after graduating in 2017. He has become a primary weapon for the Battlin’ Bears of Rocky Mountain College. His junior season saw him grab 67 passes for 790 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed the ball eight times for 52 yards and returned 13 kick offs for 192 yards.
Wilkerson and Falk were joined at LaGrande this year by red-shirt freshman Marc Anthony Oribio who saw his first action this fall at defensive end after battling injuries the previous seasons.
Ryder Conklin has been battling injuries on the line as well, at Rocky Mountain, but the offensive guard now at 6’2”, 290 pounds, saw some action this year as a red-shirt sophomore.
The latest entry on to the collegiate football field from Emmett High is Mitchel Maxfield. A 2018 graduate, Maxfield expected to redshirt this season at Weber State University but was activated at linebacker midway through the Wildcats 11-4 season run to the FCS national semi-finals.
While he didn’t graduate EHS, Porter Gustin was a significant contributor to Huskie athletics early in his high school career before moving to Utah. Gustin was highly recruited and started a stellar career at the University of Southern California. Despite being hampered by bicep and toe injuries his final two seasons in college, he got a look from the New Orleans Saints after graduation. The Saints didn’t activate him but the Cleveland Browns picked him this summer and made him an official NFL player this fall. Gustin played in the final six games of the season as a Brown’s linebacker.
WINTER CHECK-IN
Basketball and wrestling are not the only winter sports – at the collegiate level.
Chase Armstrong, EHS hurdle record holder, is beginning his senior season of indoor track at the University of Montana. Armstrong has run the past three years in both indoor and outdoor track for the Grizzlies. The multiple state title holder from Emmett continues to compete in the sprints and hurdle events.
Wrestling attention for Emmett fans has trailed along to Eastern Oregon with Monte Zufelt and Sam Hyde. Zufelt has slipped directly into the varsity lineup for the Mountaineers at 133 pounds and Hyde is seeing action in LaGrande at 125 pounds. Both are freshmen for the blue and gold.
Lillie Smith took her basketball savvy across the state-border to Treasure Valley Community College and as a sophomore is a key starter at the wing position for the Chukars. Smith scored a season-high 24 points on Dec. 28 for TVCC. The Chukars entered 2020 with a 6-4 record and with a four-game winning streak.
EHS single-season scoring record holder Brett Kern is playing his freshman year at Walla Walla Community College in Washington.
Editor’s note: We attempt to keep in touch with former EHS students and their continuing careers. Any help in catching up with former Huskies – athletes or otherwise – is always welcome. Email us information to newsroom@messenger-index.com.