Emmett Huskie fans who were watching the first round of the NFL playoffs the night of Jan. 10 might have recognized a familiar name if they happened to tune into the Cleveland-Pittsburgh wildcard game. Like a blast from the past, Porter Gustin playing at the defensive end position for the Browns, rose up to snare an interception off future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Rothlisberger and contribute to Cleveland’s first playoff win in over 25 years.
When Gustin terrorized the opposition as an Emmett Optimist Football player, he may have had dreams of this year. When he made the All-SIC 1st team as a sophomore playing for Emmett High, the dreams may have been stronger. After an injury-plagued college career at the University of Southern California the dreams could have started to dim, but they did not.
In an Idaho Press interview in May of 2019, he recounted hearing people say the idea of playing in the NFL was a pipe dream. Gustin ignored every single one of them. “I remember thinking to myself ‘I want to be the first person to make it out, it doesn’t matter where I’m from,’” Gustin said. “‘This is what I’m going to do, this is my goal.’”
After being signed as an undrafted free agent by New Orleans in 2019, his NFL dream was wavering when released by the Saints in August of that year. In November of 2019, however, he got picked up by Cleveland for its practice squad and was activated to play in his first NFL game on Nov. 24, 2019. He recorded his first NFL sack in his debut against Miami.
This season has seen Gustin gain regular playing time as a reserve – appearing in all but three of the Browns games this year. None more visible than his playoff interception against the rival Steelers.
Gustin and his family moved to Utah following his sophomore year as a Huskie but will always remain in the EHS sports record books. According to available records, Gustin is only the second Huskie to get on the field in an NFL uniform. John Foruria was the first. Foruria played, ironically, for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1967-68 after an outstanding college career at the University of Idaho.
Though the post-season run by the Browns ended at the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Sunday, Gustin appears to have found a home with the perhaps formerly dismal Browns. Overcoming the odds and reaching a dream has been Gustin’s roadmap all along. Perhaps he can share it with Cleveland in the years ahead.