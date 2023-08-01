Diesel Dalton's debut MMA win
Emmett High’s former two-time state wrestling champion Layne Dalton made his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut in a quick but big way Friday night. The 2022 EHS grad took only 12 seconds to score a knockout in his debut professional match at Idaho Central Arena in Boise as the opening match on a Front Street Fights card.


Dalton has added his high school nickname to his wrestling avatar. “Diesel” attacked from the start and quickly overwhelmed Brock Miller against the cage ropes to enter the sport with an exclamation mark!

