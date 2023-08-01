...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS...
.Scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon
and extend into the evening. Therefore, a red flag warning has
been issued.
In addition, more storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and
evening, leading to another Red Flag Warning for the Southern
Highlands, Twin Falls BLM, and the Owyhee Mountains.
And finally, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Thursday
afternoon through Friday evening for all but the NF districts,
again due to scattered thunderstorms.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE
VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND 646...
...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND
646...
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday
evening. The Red Flag Warning has been cancelled.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Up to 50 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Emmett High’s former two-time state wrestling champion Layne Dalton made his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut in a quick but big way Friday night. The 2022 EHS grad took only 12 seconds to score a knockout in his debut professional match at Idaho Central Arena in Boise as the opening match on a Front Street Fights card.
Dalton has added his high school nickname to his wrestling avatar. “Diesel” attacked from the start and quickly overwhelmed Brock Miller against the cage ropes to enter the sport with an exclamation mark!