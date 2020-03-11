Fish stocking in southwest Idaho

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game stocks over 30 million fish from its hatcheries into waters throughout the state every year, providing Idahoans with fishing opportunities for a variety of species.
Stocking is ramping back up in many parts of the state in March as the weather gets warmer and spring approaches, and many waterbodies are being stocked for the first time since the fall. With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, we asked Fish and Game hatchery staff to highlight some stocking events for the month of March.
Whether it is a large number of fish being stocked relative to the size of the water, a unique species, a new location, or a one-time-only stocking, we asked them to point out events anglers would be interested in knowing about. Click the links to learn more about each waterbody in the Idaho Fishing Planner. Here’s what they came up with:
Southwest Region (Nampa)
Caldwell Rotary Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Rotary Pond is a park-like setting. Lots of bank fishing offers young anglers easy access to fish for bluegills and bass. A dock invites visitors of every mobility level to enjoy the fishing.
Crane Falls Reservoir – 1,200 Rainbow Trout. This waterbody is alongside the Snake River in the sagebrush south of Mountain Home. This lake is best fished from small boats and float craft, though several fishing docks are available.
Ed’s Pond — 200 Rainbow Trout. Conveniently located at the west end of the Gem Island Sports Complex, easy access with handicap fishing pier.
Esther Simplot Pond – 1,300 Rainbow Trout. Located next to the Boise River, this park offers fishing, walking and biking paths, docks, shelters and a playground.
Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond – 450 Rainbow Trout. Just north of town, this pond features easy access and productive fishing for bass and trout in a pleasant setting next to the Payette River. This pond is one of more than seventy waters designated as Family Fishing Waters in Idaho. These waters have been established to make it easier for families to go and enjoy fishing. The rules are simple and there are lots of fish to catch.
McDevitt Pond – 900 Rainbow Trout. Located in west Boise’s McDevitt Sports Park, this pond is between Meridian and Eagle at the northwest corner of McMillan and Eagle roads. This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing to catch tasty trout for dinner.
Riverside Pond – 900 Rainbow Trout. This is a quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt. It is tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road. It offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.
Sawyers Pond — 1,800 Rainbow Trout. Located just west of Emmett, this pond complex offers lots of fishing options. Anglers can launch small boats to access a series of ponds of varying sizes. Numerous docks and shoreline access provide great fishing opportunities.