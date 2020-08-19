Fall sports a GO for EHS

The Fall sports season for Emmett High students got underway on Aug. 13 with tryouts and practices for all teams. The practices becomes real-time games on Aug. 27 when soccer and football teams will open their seasons. Those opening games, however, will not be without the shadow of coronavirus measures.
One of those shadows may be the limitation of fans allowed to witness the games in person.
EHS Athletic Director Gavin Watson outlined plans for handling health and safety concerns at the Aug. 10 meeting of the Emmett School District Board of Trustees. The Trustees approved the measures outlined by Watson with one exception. Watson’s plan would ban fans from the stands for football games if the school district is classified in the orange zone of the risk level assessment charts.
After a lengthy discussion about the full ban, the Trustees scheduled a special meeting for Aug. 24 to revisit that aspect of the plan, hoping to find a formula that could at least allow family members to be present.
The key will be where the school district is operating in the risk level charts. The District has chosen to open school on Aug. 31 in the Orange zone which carries several restrictions regarding social distancing, group gathering sizes, and conditional mask use. The Southwest District Health Department currently has Gem County classified in the Red zone on its charts. There are no requirements that the SWDH charts have to be followed to the letter. The school district can consider mitigating factors that are included in the SWDH assessments that may not be relevant to the school and its student population.
Bottom line is that if the school declares itself to be in the Red Zone – there are no physical school meetings and no sports events.
In the Orange Zone, where they are anticipating to be next week in preparation for the opening of school, the Aug. 27 events will likely go under those stated restrictions. Fan attendance at soccer matches is considered less problematic due to the number of those in attendance and the ability for fans to spread out on the perimeter of the field. Football is more concerning due to the traditional large crowds at EHS games and the grandstand limitations. If the school moves into the Yellow level, attendance will be limited to allow physical distancing and the stadium will be marked to promote that distancing.
Regardless of what level the school is operating under, as long as it’s not the Red Zone, games will be held. Watson is making plans to possibly make broadcasts or live streams of the events available for fans unable to attend for whatever reason.
Watson noted at the meeting that EHS has been holding sports camps for its athletes since June. Implementing the guidelines included in his recommendations for this fall, the Huskies have not had a single COVID case reported. On a couple of occasions athletes reported having been possibly exposed, submitted to a self-imposed quarantine from activities and returned to practice after being medically cleared.
SCHEDULE CHANGES
Those first games will also reflect some changes brought on by the COVID-19 issues. Emmett will not open its football season at Boise High. The restrictions currently in Ada County prompted the Brave to cancel that game, scheduled for Aug. 28. Instead Emmett will open the season Thursday, Aug. 27 at Homedale. The kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Trojans were a 3A State finalist last fall.
Emmett will open its home football season on Sept. 4 against Weiser. The conference season will get underway at Bishop Kelly on Sept. 11.
The EHS soccer season will begin Aug. 27 when the boys will host Weiser and the girls teams will travel to Weiser. The conference season is being reduced this fall to a single trip through the schedule rather than the traditional home and home round robin.
Despite the COVID cloud hanging over the game day arrangements, there is no cloud hanging over the teams as they get ready for the year.
The volleyball season does not commence until Sept. 9 with a road trip to Cole Valley Christian School. That didn’t deter the turnout for tryouts last week, however.
“We had over 60 girls tryout,” Watson said. “That may be a record. We could have easily fielded four teams this year but the conference is limited to three so unfortunately that means we are going to have to make some cuts.”
NEXT WEEK: Pre-season overview of teams