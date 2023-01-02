Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ice fishing can be pretty darned simple. Drill a hole, drop a baited hook and wait for a fish to bite. It really can be that simple if you’re just starting. But like all fishing, there are more ice fishing skills you can learn to catch more fish, and those skills can come from trial-and-error experience or learning from experts.

If you’re brand new to ice fishing and want to learn more, including ice fishing safety, see our ice fishing webpage.


Recommended for you

Load comments