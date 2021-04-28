The pandemic altered wrestling season for the Emmett Idaway Wrestling Club came to a strong conclusion, April 16 and 17 at the Idaho Center in Nampa. Seven members of the Emmett team were among 656 athletes from across the State who qualified for the Idaho Idaway State Championships.
Wrestlers from ages 5 through 17 were eligible to participate if they have met qualifying standards. The wrestlers were placed in competitive brackets divided both by weight and age classifications.
Six of the seven Emmett wrestlers placed, including one State Champion in Gavin Rangus who won the 11/12 165 pound division.
Mathias Dalton took second in a 9/10 division. Graeslyn Olivera place third in the 5/6 division and Boone McMillan grabbed third in the High School 120 pound division. Logan Dalton took fifth in a 9/10 division and Wiliam Rockhill placed sixth in a 5/6 division. Henry Minyard also qualified for the State field in a 7/8 division.