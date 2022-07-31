Nathan Rolland blocks the plate and gets the out for the Idaho Rhinos in club action this summer. RIGHT: Emmett’s Nathan Rolland will be behind the plate for a lot of baseball games in the next two weeks — in the Dominican Republic.
When Nathan Rolland lands in the Dominican Republic this week, it’s not for a family vacation; though plenty of family will be there to share an international experience with the Emmett 12-year-old.
Rolland is one of four Idaho youth selected to be a part of the United States 12-U team participating in the Big League Edge international baseball tournament taking place over the next two weeks in the Caribbean. It will be the first trip for Rolland outside the U.S., let alone a competitive experience of a lifetime.
“It’s really exciting,” Rolland said. “It might be hard to keep the focus on baseball.”
That’s unlikely as baseball has been a passion for Rolland since his day’s in T-ball and a primary focus since he moved out of coach-pitch little league.
Rolland is currently a member of the Idaho Rhinos, a club team made up of kids 12 and under that is based in Nampa but has players from throughout southwestern Idaho. In fact, three other Rhinos are among the players selected by tryout (personal or video) for the national team.
While Rolland singles out California Angel all-star Mike Trout as his baseball hero, he finds his own sweet spot on the field behind the plate. He may get a little time in on the pitching mound and covers on both corners of the infield, but it’s the catching position that he owns.
“You are involved in every play, you have to stay focused,” Rolland explains.
Focus will be a big challenge this week. The Rolland traveling party leaving Idaho on Tuesday is a pretty extended family. “We’ll have a great time, I’m sure,” Rolland said. “But I’m going to play baseball first.”
It’s been that way pretty much year-round for Rolland the past two years. The Rhinos play a spring and fall schedule. The spring schedule actually carries over into summer with the team traveling around the intermountain west of games more weekends than not. He’s pretty happy that at least not all of his new team will be strangers.
The four Idaho kids will meet their teammates for the first time on Wednesday. By Thursday they will be knee deep in eight days of competition featuring teams from Japan, Korea, Cuba, South American and hosting Dominican Republic.
Rolland is unsure how all that international competition will play out. The event hosted at the Emotions Resort is not limited to 12-u teams. On location will be teams from 10-u to 18-u in classification competitions.
Rolland may only be twelve but he is aware of the emphasis that the sport of baseball has in the Dominican Republic. “It’s their national sport — everyone plays it — a lot of them make the majors,” Rolland said. “I think that makes this trip even more exciting. They love baseball as much as I do.”
Nathan will be a seventh grader at Emmett Middle School this fall.