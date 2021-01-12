The Emmett wrestling team was slated to go to Buhl over the weekend for an annual Invitational tournament in the Magic Valley. COVID-19 related issues left that tournament in question going into the week so the Huskies took advantage of some space available in the prestigious Rollie Lane tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
The Rollie Lane normally draws top level high school teams from throughout the western United States but due to coronavirus limitations in many other states, this year’s event was a scaled down. Still, 47 teams from three states participated in three tournaments held simultaneously. The Rollie Lane main event, a junior varsity division, and an all-girls division.
Emmett entered a portion of its squad in the varsity event and most of its younger players in the junior varsity event. Overall, the Huskies put three wrestlers on the podium, including defending 4A State Champion Layne Feasel Dalton who took third in the varsity division at 182 pounds.
Dalton went 7-1 during the two-day event. His only stumble came when he was pinned in the quarterfinals by Matthew Whitcomb of Lake City High. Dalton wrestled back and got payback on Whitcomb in the third-place match with a 3-2 decision.
Tyler Barry went 2-2 in the varsity division at 220 pounds, as did Darien Smith at 138. Also competing in the elite field for Emmett were Callen Conklin (126), Mason Yancy (132), Clayton Conklin (170) and Jimmy Kershner (195).
Two Emmett freshman earned spots on the championship podium in the junior varsity division. Carson Alder took second place at 98 pounds and Cristian Sanchez placed third in the heavyweight division.
Earlier in the week Emmett defeated Middleton in a Southern Idaho Conference dual meet, 57-25. Posting wins by fall against the Vikings were Bryan walker, Boone McMillian, John Reimers, Dalton, and Sanchez.
Emmett dropped a 45-35 non-conference dual with Fruitland. Alder, Kershner and Barry recorded pins against the Grizzlies.
The Huskies travel to Nampa on Wednesday for a conference dual with state-ranked Columbia.