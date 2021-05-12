A couple of Emmett High track and field records fell last week, in two states.
Two of Emmett’s standout athletes had the opportunity to participate in a regional prep track meet at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. The pair of Landon Helms and Tatum Richards combined to win three events and place Emmett 13th in a field of 39 1A-3A high schools at the Mr Mac/BYU Invitational.
Helms, a junior, won both the pole vault and the 110 meter hurdles and placed fourth in the long jump.
Richards, a sophomore, won the pole vault with an Emmett school record and BYU meet record 12’10” inch effort. Richards also made the finals in the 100 meter hurdles but fell coming off a hurdle to finish eighth.
In New Plymouth, Axel Sanchez obliterated his personal best in the discus by nearly 25 feet with a 197’5” toss. It also exceeded the previous school record of 190’4.5” set by Matt Lamb in 2005. Sanchez’s mark was one of several personal records set by Emmett weight specialists at the New Plymouth Invitational. He also posted a PR 56’6.5” in the shot put to place second. Beauhunter Brown and Tyler Barry finished 4th and 5th in the event as well.
The Emmett boys placed fourth among 18 teams without the aid of points from Helms in Utah.
Lacy Yates swept the girls weight events, winning the shot put by 5 feet and the discus by 25 feet. Emmett’s girls placed ninth.
Emmett will be looking to see just how many athletes it can advance to the Idaho High School Track and Field Championships on May 21 and 22 when they travel to Bishop Kelly this Friday and Saturday for the District III Championships. The hosting Knights are heavy favorites to claim repeat District team titles but Emmett should challenge for individual crowns in as many as nine events.
Helms and Richards should be heavy favorites to take the pole vault events and Sanchez and Yates have the 4A District’s bests in both their respective shot put and discus events. Barry backs Sanchez up in the shot put and the discus with Brown and Hunter Enick also threats to claim spots at State in the weight events.
Event winners and those hitting state qualifying marks will advance to the State Championships, May 21-22 at Eagle High.