The Idaho High School Activities Association has proposed a change in its classification system that determines where local high schools compete in sports and other extracurricular activities. After over 20 years with its current classification structure, the organization which oversees most high school activities in Idaho, has determined over the last couple of months to make a change.
At a June meeting of the IHSAA Board of Directors a proposal presented from the reclassification committee would change titles or designations of classes, but retain a six-classification system. The current 5A classification would become 6A, 4A — which currently includes Emmett — would become the new 5A. 3A becomes 4A, 2A becomes 3A and the current two-divisions of 1A would become 2A and 1A.
That part of the plan appeared to be well received at first look. How the schools were then allocated became a matter of discussion and contention however and a vote to advance the plan was moved for further research and input before an August 2 meeting.
Key to the proposal, as currently written, is the placement of schools within those classifications by a pure numbers methodology. While school enrollment has been the primary methodology under the current plan, the new plan works from the top down rather than the bottom up. While on the surface the pure numbers seem reasonable, the underlying need to curb the largest classification’s growth and bolster the second level numbers seems to have ignored its impact on schools at the low end of each classification range.
Emmett would remain one of the smallest schools in the state in its classification. A factor that raises a host of questions and concerns over time.
Ty Jones, Idaho High School Activities Association Executive Director came to Emmett a couple of weeks ago to discuss the process and listen to concerns. A former Superintendent in Jerome, Jones is familiar with the challenges that rural schools face when pitted against urban schools often twice their size.
Jones admits that he is an administrator, not a decision maker, on these policies. The Board, made up of superintendents, principals, coaches from six districts across the State make those decisions.
The biggest complaint from a number of schools is that this decision has been rushed to meet a deadline to change the plan for the 2024-26 two-year participation calendar before September. September is the window for schools to appeal their classification placement and this year are expected to be allowed to reclassify individual team sports while remaining in a designated classification for the majority of its team sports and all of its individual sports.
There appears to be a growing support for the idea of the IHSAA delaying this process an additional year to further explore options and modifications that can perhaps make the activities programs in the state more equitable rather than just numerically equal.
A group of Emmett activities supporters have fashioned a letter to the IHSAA to address their concerns and make sure their voice is heard at the August 2 meeting. Below is the letter they have prepared.
Letter to IHSAA Board of Directors
Dear IHSAA Board of Directors,
As patrons of the Emmett School District and others from around the state of Idaho, we would like to draw attention to the proposed Idaho high school reclassification, explain what that means for schools like Emmett High School, and advocate for a better solution. The proposed reclassification sets the classification for a 5A school between 700 and 1400 students, as opposed to the current 4A classification of 640 to 1,279. While we appreciate the Idaho High School Athletic Association’s efforts to create a better system for schools and student-athletes, we do not believe this is the right solution for Emmett or a number of other school districts around the state.
Emmett values competition, but it is unrealistic to expect our athletic programs to be competitive in this new system. Our current high school student population is slightly over 700, which means Emmett would compete with schools up to twice its population. A range of 700-1400 is huge and does not represent fair competition. A school of 700 does not have the same resources available as a school twice its size. For instance, school population impacts the number of students coming out for sports. If only top-performing athletes are picked from a higher population, a program will have higher performance potential. Many EHS sports do not make cuts because there are not enough players otherwise. We are a rural area and cannot pull students from different areas or a more urban population. Emmett kids come out for sports, and our system is fueled by those same Emmett kids participating in multiple sports. If 10% of the student body comes out for a sport, such as football, then Emmett would have 70 students to Middleton’s 140. Those numbers impact the field of talent to draw from and the strain on the athletes competing against a team with double the manpower.
In the majority of sports, Emmett is not at the top of our current division. Emmett boys varsity soccer has not won a game since 2019. Girls soccer hasn't won a game since 2020, when they won a single, non-conference game. However, they haven't won a conference game at all since they entered the 4A division in 2016. Emmett boys basketball has also struggled. Last year’s varsity averaged the lowest points per game in the conference. Our incoming freshman boys basketball team has shown amazing effort and dedication, yet they never won a single game in their two years at junior high.
Emmett also has a disproportionately high number of multi-sport athletes. Unlike larger schools where there are enough students to allow specialization, Emmett athletes will be at risk of injury due to the level of preparation required to compete at an unfair level in multiple sports. Access to opportunities and facilities is another factor. Schools in urban settings typically have greater access to gyms, facilities, and youth sports programs. EHS has one gym. These inequitable resources create teams with inequitable advantages. The ideal classification system should designate categories based on equitable competition, and opportunities and resources should be part of the discussion.
We are opposed to the current proposal because of the risk it presents to our students, our school, and our community. Competing in an inequitable division presents risks to athlete health, safety, and school culture–all of which impact academics. Emmett athletes want to work hard and excel in a scenario where they have a chance to be competitive. Success on the court or field translates to success in all areas. It is demoralizing to feel that no matter what you do or how hard you work, the system is against you because you are required to compete with schools utilizing different tools, resources, and population.
We understand that under the new classification system, Emmett could theoretically apply to play down. But a lower designation does not present the best opportunities for our student athletes. A better solution is a classification system that allows Emmett and all schools in Idaho to compete at the most equitable level.
While the proposed formula used to determine classification may appear equal, it is not equitable. We encourage IHSAA to develop a better system that considers competitive equity and looks at the individual participants before assigning numbers in a framework of organization. Not every school is dealt from the same deck of cards. Taking those cards in consideration is necessary to ensure fair competition. We would like to see a mathematical formula created using a multifaceted approach to determine competitive equity and classification. Other states also employ such an approach, which eliminates much of the petitioning and risk of bias. A mathematical calculation is a more accurate method with less subjective risk.
Multiple changes within the classification system will prove difficult within the short amount of time of this coming school year. We would like additional input to help create a system to fit future growth. Once the individual schools are considered, possible solutions include raising the 5A classification from 700 to 900 and/or developing a mathematical formula to place schools. Instead of making a change now and another one in the near future to accommodate growth, we would prefer that IHSAA not rush to put a patch on a system, but work to design a system that can be adaptable and adjustable for future growth in both urban and rural schools.
Because of the inequitable factors that include access to resources, population density, facility availability, school and community demographics, rural vs urban economic factors, student safety, and impact to school culture and academics, we strongly urge IHSSA to delay reclassification, invest further research into this topic, and develop a better, long-term, comprehensive solution that is adaptable for future growth and benefits all Idaho schools.
Sincerely,
Emmett Community & Supporters
How you can help?
We are asking community members and people around the state to join us by supporting our efforts and offering their names to be listed as supporters of this letter. Even if you aren’t personally impacted by this proposal, we encourage you to support us. While it may not impact everyone, it will greatly make a difference for our student-athletes, schools, and community.
Link to add your name: