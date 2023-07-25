Emmett High summer football

Emmett High School football is the middle of a summer duo camp with Boise High this week before they take a break before the start fall camp the second week of August. The Huskies play the vast majority of their games against schools with 70 to 100 percent more enrollment than EHS has.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Idaho High School Activities Association has proposed a change in its classification system that determines where local high schools compete in sports and other extracurricular activities. After over 20 years with its current classification structure, the organization which oversees most high school activities in Idaho, has determined over the last couple of months to make a change.

At a June meeting of the IHSAA Board of Directors a proposal presented from the reclassification committee would change titles or designations of classes, but retain a six-classification system. The current 5A classification would become 6A, 4A — which currently includes Emmett — would become the new 5A. 3A becomes 4A, 2A becomes 3A and the current two-divisions of 1A would become 2A and 1A.


Recommended for you

Load comments