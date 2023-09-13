Emmett High logo

While Emmett efforts to get the IHSAA to rethink its reclassification process were successful in an August vote of the organizations Board of Directors, it was overridden last week by a vote of the state’s School Superintendents.

As a result, Emmett will remain the smallest school in its classification — just a new name. It will be called the 5A instead of the 4A. At first glance it appears to be a cosmetic change only. In reality, it is all about pushing some of the smaller schools in the largest school division down to relieve an overwhelming number of schools growing into that division in the Treasure Valley.


