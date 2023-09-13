While Emmett efforts to get the IHSAA to rethink its reclassification process were successful in an August vote of the organizations Board of Directors, it was overridden last week by a vote of the state’s School Superintendents.
As a result, Emmett will remain the smallest school in its classification — just a new name. It will be called the 5A instead of the 4A. At first glance it appears to be a cosmetic change only. In reality, it is all about pushing some of the smaller schools in the largest school division down to relieve an overwhelming number of schools growing into that division in the Treasure Valley.
While some feel that Emmett’s concern was that it wanted to be reclassified to the next lower division, for Emmett football coach Rich Hargitt is more a concern that that top end of his current classification has been elevated from 1,279 enrollment to 1,399. Further increasing the disparity of enrollments with schools the Huskies must compete with week in and week out.
While that decision is made for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, whether the Huskies will play all of their sports in the new 5A division is yet to be determined. Going into effect this year is a new IHSAA rule that allows schools to petition on various grounds to be allowed to play either up or down a classification. While this relief has been available on a very limited basis in the past for a school to move their entire activities programs, the new process is that schools can petition to move on a sport by sport basis. The catch being, only team sports can petition for the move. Individual sports like wrestling, golf, tennis, track and field, while they have a team component, are not eligible for the petition process.
Applications of petition were due Friday in the IHSAA office for the 2024-25 school year. According to Emmett High Athletic Director Ashley Holt, “we are filing petitions for almost all team sports to be allowed to play at the new 4A level next year.”
That doesn’t mean they will be approved. Guidelines for how those petitions will be assessed prior to and at a determination meeting on Sept. 26 remain somewhat cloudy. The primary method of consideration is regarding competitive success. If the sport is consistently performing at low levels across its freshman, junior varsity and varsity levels, its potentially available to reclassify as a sport for the two-year period. Whether arguments of sub-standard school facilities, economic hardships, or lack of student participation will be considered is unknown — but considered unlikely.
Using competitive success standards used in the past under the whole program petition process, both soccer programs at Emmett stand a chance of a petition to play in the new 4A ranks being approved. Arguments can also be made for volleyball, boys and girls basketball but by a less convincing margin. Football, softball and baseball successes are likely to make a petition unlikely to be considered, but as Coach Hargitt remarked: “You can never get what you never ask for.”
According to Mike Federico, assistant director of the IHSAA, “the Board of Directors will make the final determination on petitioning at the Sept. 26 meeting. There is an advisory vote by superintendents as well as a competitive equity form and a committee recommendation that they use as information.”
Another alternative that could be considered by some schools is what Caldwell has opted to do with its football team. Go independent. It rules out participation in the post-season events sponsored by the IHSAA but allows the school to choose opponents more conducive to the level of play their program currently has and is able to support. Caldwell will be in the new 6A classification by enrollment, but has filled its current football schedule with games against teams as much as two classifications down.
If a school were to go independent in all sports, it could still be an associate member school that follows “our guidelines and are sanctioned to participate, but are ineligible for state competition,” according to Federico.