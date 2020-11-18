Emmett rallies, of course, for State Title berth

If you believe in destiny, you wouldn’t be amiss in thinking the 2020 Emmett High football team is doing something special.
Emmett’s defense picked off the top-ranked passer in the 4A ranks three times Friday night and claimed a spot in the 4A State High School Championship game against Skyline of Idaho Falls. The Huskies rallied from an early nine-point deficit to beat Century of Pocatello, 27-22, at Huskie Field.
Emmett will play for the first time in a 4A State Championship game at 3 p.m. this Saturday at Middleton High.
The visiting Diamondbacks scored first on a 10-yard connection between quarterback Mckean Romriell and tight end Bruin Fleischman. But after an Axel Sanchez interception of a Romriell pass, Westyn Smith ran it in from 8 yards out to tie the game late in the first quarter.
A 20-yard field goal put Century back on top and a second scoring strike from Romriell to Fleischman gave the Diamondbacks a 16-7 advantage with just over a minute to go in the first half.
Like they have all season long, the Huskies used the closing seconds of the opening half to drive 67 yards in six plays to score on a 12-yard hookup between Caden Young and Jack Maxwell.
The Huskies took the second-half kick off to the Century 30-yard line only to turn it over on downs. But Smith nabbed the second Romriell interception at the Century 49 and eleven plays later Young found Tanner Wilkerson for a 6 yard-score for Emmett’s first lead.
On the second snap of the fourth quarter Young extended the lead with a 61-yard scramble.
Romriell then found Fleischman for the third time in the endzone to close the margin to 27-22 with just over four minutes left. A quick three-and-out by Emmett gave the Diamondbacks a chance to steal the win but Caseyn Pearson put an end to any chance of that, picking off a deep Romriell pass and returning it 59 yards to the Century 28. The Huskies were able to run out the clock for the win – their seventh in a row.
While Smith was held under 100 yards rushing for only the second time all season, he closed in on the single season school rushing record and moved to the top of the career rushing yardage standards. He still managed to score his 19th rushing touchdown of the season.
Young is not far behind Smith in total rushing yards this season, racking up 155 yards and one score rushing while tossing for 163 yards and two scores.
The defensive standouts were many. In addition to the three interceptions, the Huskies held the Century rushing game well below its season average. Jeff Lockett and James Mallory led Emmett efforts with 13 and 11 tackles respectively.
At 10-2, Emmett will face 11-1 Skyline on the all-weather field at Middleton High Saturday morning. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Fans attendance will be limited to 275 on each side of the stadium and will be issued in advance through the participating schools.