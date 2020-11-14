Emmett’s defense picked off the top-ranked passer in the 4A ranks three times Friday night and claimed a spot in the 4A State High School Championship game against Skyline of Idaho Falls. The Huskies rallied from an early nine-point deficit to beat Century of Pocatello, 27-22, at Huskie Field.
The visiting Diamondbacks scored first on a 10-yard connection between quarterback Mckean Romriell and tight end Bruin Fleischman. But after an Axel Sanchez interception of a Romriell pass, Westyn Smith ran it in from 8 yards out to tie the game late in the first quarter.
A 20-yard field goal put Century back on top and a second scoring strike from Romriell to Fleischman gave the Diamondbacks a 16-7 advantage with just over a minute to go in the first half.
Like they have all season long, the Huskies used the closing seconds of the opening half to drive 67 yards in six plays to score on a 12-yard hookup between Caden Young and Jack Maxwell.
The Huskies took the second-half kickoff to the Century 30-yard line but turned it over on downs. But Smith nabbed the second Romriell interception at the Century 49 and eleven plays later Young found Tanner Wilkerson for a 6 yard-score for Emmett’s first lead.
On the second snap of the fourth quarter Young extended the lead with a 61-yard scramble.
Romriell then found Fleischman for the third time in the endzone to close the margin to 27-22 with just over four minutes left.
A quick three-and-out by Emmett gave the Diamondbacks a chance to steal the win but Caseyn Pearson put an end to any chance of that, picking off a deep Romriell pass and returning it 53 yards to the Century 28. The Huskies were able to run out the clock for the win – their seventh in a row.
At 10-2, Emmett will face 11-1 Skyline for the 4A crown somewhere in the Treasure Valley on either Friday or Saturday – barring any new restrictions imposed due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases across the state of Idaho.
Check out the Nov. 18 print edition of the Messenger Index for more details on the semi-final win and the huge challenge the Huskies face in Skyline which has six 4A state championship trophies at home in Idaho Falls.