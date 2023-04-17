While it’s not an Idaho High School Activities Association sponsored sport, Lacrosse has been growing by leaps and bounds in Idaho high school ranks for the past decade and it certainly draws plenty of interest from Emmett Huskies in the spring.
The mix of skills needed to play the fast-paced game often intrigue soccer and football players alike as a spring alternative activity.
Last week the Emmett High lacrosse team solidified its position in the A Division of the Idaho Southwest Lacrosse Association — clinching a playoff berth with a come from behind 9-7 win over Kuna with five games remaining in the conference season.
Trailing 5-4 entering the fourth quarter, the Huskies rallied with five fourth-quarter goals — three of them coming from junior Bryan Walker. The win pushed Emmett’s season record to 4-2 overall — good enough for fourth place in the current standings with league-leading Centennial coming to Emmett on Thursday.
Walker’s three-goals were matched earlier in the game by senior brother Daniel Walker. Sam Schroeder added a pair of goals and an assist and Ry Fullerton was credited with the other goal. Schroeder, Fullerton, the elder Walker and goalie Lukas Johnson are the only seniors on the Emmett team.
Division A is a combination of schools — mostly 5A schools — offering lacrosse as a club sport in the Treasure Valley and will pit its champion into a statewide competition later this spring. The Huskies will get a taste of what the rest of the state has to offer this weekend when they travel to eastern Idaho with games against Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Wood River.
Their final home match will be April 27 when Borah comes to Emmett trying to avenge a 16-8 Emmett win on the Lions pitch earlier this spring.