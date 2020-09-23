Emmett coach Rich Hargitt refers to his offense as a Surface to Air spread option attack. Friday night the Huskies launched by air early and then pounded visiting Ridgevue on the ground in the second half to register a 49-28 win over the Warhawks for a joyous capper to Homecoming week.
The win, Emmett’s third straight, puts the Huskies in a tie at the top of the Southern Idaho Conference standings with Vallivue at 2-0. They will have to defend that position and their home field this Friday when Nampa comes to Emmett.
Early on Friday it looked like it was going to be the Jack Maxwell show. The senior two-way player picked off two first-quarter Warhawk passes and was on the receiving end of scoring touchdown tosses from Caden Young after each turnover.
Young hit Maxwell with a 22-yard strike in the right corner of the endzone on Emmett’s first offensive play of the game. That was just seconds after Maxwell had picked a pass from Ridgevue quarterback Cole McDonald at midfield and returned it to near the redzone.
On the next Ridgevue possession it was again Maxwell pilfering a McDonald pass in Emmett territory. A Young to Tanner Wilkerson 38-yard connection put the ball deep into Warhawk territory and a final Young-Maxwell hookup of 14 yards found the left corner of the endzone.
Up 14-0 six minutes into the game the Homecoming faithful may have thought the game was over but Ridgevue refused to fold early. The Warhawks struck three times for scores in the second quarter, twice on long pass plays to Carter Manchaca from McDonald, to tie the game at 21-all.
Emmett took the halftime lead however with a quick-strike drive ending with a Young to Wilkerson 18-yard scoring connection with 25 seconds left in the period.
At halftime Hargitt said his offensive line complained about the team having somewhat abandoned its ground game to take advantage of the Ridgevue secondary. They wanted to prove themselves in the trenches.
Enter Westyn Smith and the Huskie line. Ten consecutive handoffs to tailback Smith to start the second half ate up 73 yards and increased the lead to 35-21 on a Smith 4-yard dive. Ridgevue countered with its most time-consuming drive of the game to get back within a single possession only to have Smith scoot 82 yards with the ensuing kickoff for another score.
Smith added his third second half touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Smith accounted for nearly 300 yards of total offense – right at 150 yards rushing, the long kick return, and also grabbed a pass for a 62-yard pass-run combination in the first half.
Young was 7 of 12 passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 57 yards and an additional score.
While Ridgevue was able to get a few big plays on the night, none of those were between the tackles where Emmett dominated. Axel Sanchez led the defense with 12 tackles, many coming in the second half after he skipped the Homecoming halftime festivities where he was crowned Homecoming Prince.
“I had to spend halftime with the coach getting a better grip on what I needed to do to stop their offense,” Sanchez said after the game.
Nine tackles each from James Mallory and Gannon Roeper and eight more from Smith during his time on the defensive side of the ball added to the effort which severely limited the Ridgevue attack in second half. Emmett’s defense was credited with three sacks on the night – two by Tyler Barry and one from Jayden Carter.
Nampa will come into Emmett stinging from a 42-13 home loss to Bishop Kelly on Friday. The Bulldogs are 1-1 in the conference. Nampa beat Emmett in the final game of the regular season last year to deny Emmett a 4A playoff berth.
The Emmett freshman team recorded an impressive 34-0 win over the Ridgevue freshman as a preliminary to the varsity game on Friday. That game had been delayed from a scheduled Thursday meeting by poor air quality conditions that eased up by Friday evening.