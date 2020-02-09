Emmett girls to host Columbia in elimination game Tuesday

The Emmett girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead on Bishop Kelly Saturday night but could not sustain it and fell 50-38 to the third-seed Knights in the opening round of the 4A District III playoffs.
The Huskies will host an elimination game on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. against Columbia High to sustain any hope of advancing to the State Championships Feb. 20-22.
The Wildcats fell to second seed Caldwell, 59-21, on Saturday. The two teams split regular season meetings, Columbia winning 44-43 in Nampa and the Huskies prevailed 48-44 at home.
Emmett, which had upset Bishop Kelly earlier this season, jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the opening quarter but the Knights took control in the second period. BK outscored Emmett 18-5 in the period and held a double digit lead most of the second half.
Jazzy Jenkins lead Emmett scoring with 16 points and Gemma LaVergne added 14.
Boys Game Moved Up
To make room for the girls basketball team hosting Columbia on Tuesday night, the Emmett boys versus Kuna boys game scheduled for that evening in Emmett has been bumped up one day. All three boys teams will play Monday evening beginning at 4:30 p.m. with the freshman teams to be followed by the junior varsity and varsity which should get underway about 7:30 p.m.