Emmett girls split league contests

The top of the Southern Idaho Conference has separated from the field as the second rotation through the home-and-home schedule gets underway. Prior to the season, Emmett coach Stu Peterson singled out Middleton, Kuna and BK as favorites and last-year’s state runner-up Caldwell as the top echelon. He thought his team could compete for the “best of the rest” and a split of games last week puts the Huskies right in the mix.
Thursday evening the Huskies suffered their second loss this season at the hands of Middleton, this time 63-29. The long and deep roster of the visiting Vikings held Emmett without a field goal until the final two minutes of the first half. Down 40-9 at the break, Emmett was able to get some offense untracked and cut down on the first-half turnover ratio. It was not enough, however, to mount a rally. Despite 18 of Gemma LaVergne’s team high 20 points coming in the second half, Emmett fell short against the league leaders.
That loss came on the heels of an equally mismatched win on Tuesday at Ridgevue. The Huskies used a balanced scoring attack with all five starters scoring eight points or more in the 65-27 win over the the Warhawks. LaVergne had 18 points, Jazzy Jenkins 14 and Haylee Jewkes went double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Tuesday night the Huskies, 3-5 in the SIC, can take control of the fifth position in the league when it travels to Nampa (4-5). Emmett will be looking to complete the sweep of the Bulldogs this season. Caldwell comes to Emmett on Saturday for a game rescheduled from Monday. Emmett will be hosting both the Emmett boys and girls in six games on Saturday at Huskie gym beginning with the freshmen girls at 11 a.m. Varsity girls should tip-off about 6 p.m. with the varsity boys to go about 7:30 p.m.