Over three years of frustrations were washed away Thursday evening by the Emmett High girls soccer team as they posted a 4-1 win over Skyview High of Nampa. The win snapped a 49-game winless streak, but an even longer winless streak against 4A competition. The girls took note of their accomplishment and then dowsed first-year head coach Rene Espinoza with water and made a company-front thank you run across the field to thank their faithful fans.

With senior striker Madison Hibdon assisting an early charge, the Huskies raced out to a 2-0 lead on the visiting Hawks. Hibdon recorded assists on crossing passes that Bayleigh Putman and Evelyn Aguilar were able to laser into the goal for early momentum. Hibdon added a goal of her own after Skyview had gotten on the board to restore the two-goal margin and a third Hibdon assist and second Putman goal put the finishing touches on the win.


