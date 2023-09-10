Over three years of frustrations were washed away Thursday evening by the Emmett High girls soccer team as they posted a 4-1 win over Skyview High of Nampa. The win snapped a 49-game winless streak, but an even longer winless streak against 4A competition. The girls took note of their accomplishment and then dowsed first-year head coach Rene Espinoza with water and made a company-front thank you run across the field to thank their faithful fans.
With senior striker Madison Hibdon assisting an early charge, the Huskies raced out to a 2-0 lead on the visiting Hawks. Hibdon recorded assists on crossing passes that Bayleigh Putman and Evelyn Aguilar were able to laser into the goal for early momentum. Hibdon added a goal of her own after Skyview had gotten on the board to restore the two-goal margin and a third Hibdon assist and second Putman goal put the finishing touches on the win.
Goalie Katelyn Sandahl recorded a handful of saves and had strong play in front of her from her defensive line to help keep the Hawks at bay.
“These girls have worked so hard to get this win,” said Espinoza. “I have seen their will and grit and determination every day and now they can see the results. I’m so proud of them.”
The momentum for a win has been growing all season. Emmett earned a 2-2 non-conference tie with Homedale the previous week and have scored in five of its seven games this season. In the long winless drought Emmett has seasons where they only scored a couple of goals the entire season. So far they have found the back of the net ten times as we near the mid-way point of the season.
That included a goal by Hibdon on Tuesday in a loss to Vallivue, one of the conference leaders.
The long drought has persisted through numerous coaches and hundreds of players. Thursday’s win was the first by EHS girls soccer since a 3-2 win over 3A Weiser in a non-conference game to start the 2020 season. They posted nine wins in their two-year run in the 3A in 2014-2015 but the last time Emmett had beaten a 4A Southern Idaho Conference opponent was a 5-1 win over Mountain Home on October 8, 2013.
Without a consistent soccer program for youth prior to ninth grade, the Huskies have had few chances to develop advanced skills, technique and tactics to matchup with 4A schools in the Treasure Valley whose core team members play club soccer year-round. Espinoza is hopeful that the crack of light his team has been able to see so far this season will be a building block for the future. The turnout for this year’s team is encouraging to that point.
“We have a very young team – I start as many as nine freshmen and sophomores,” Espinoza said. “The JV team has already won a couple of games. Hopefully this will inspire not only our current players but the younger kids in the community who may have not even noticed we had a team in the past.”
Espinoza and the team is fully aware that one win doesn’t turn everything around and now winning in the SIC will be a breeze. The conference is traditionally the strongest 4A group in the State with numerous titles resting on trophy shelves in the Treasure Valley. But at least some light has been shown on a path forward that can raise hopes and aspirations for the program.
They can test out the post-victory legs this week with a road game at Caldwell on Tuesday and a home meeting with Columbia on Friday (This game has been moved from an originally scheduled Thursday date).