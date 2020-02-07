Emmett girls open Districts at Bishop Kelly

After winning its regular season finale Thursday night over Ridgevue, the Emmett High girls basketball team has little time to prepare for post-season tournament play. The Huskies will enter District III 4A tournament action on the road at third-seeded Bishop Kelly at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Emmett already knew it was assured the sixth seed going into the Senior Night game against the visiting Warhawks. That didn't stop them from putting it all on the line to come from behind repeatedly before getting the 57-52 win in overtime.
The Huskies held the upper hand throughout the first half but could never shake the visitors. Behind some hot three-point shooting the Warhawks held a five point lead with thirty seconds left in the game. Gemma LaVergne dropped a three-pointer for EHS and then hit two of three free throws ten seconds later after being fouled on another three point attempt to send it to OT.
Ridgevue was only able to muster four free-throws in the extra period while four different Huskies scored including Haylee Jewkes muscling home a pair of offensive rebounds.
At 6-10 in SIC and 8-13 overall, the Huskies take on a Bishop Kelly team Saturday that has been on fire since Emmett upset them 56-53 the middle of January. A win would likely put the Huskies into a road game at second-seed Caldwell next Tuesday. A loss would likely have Emmett hosting Columbia on Tuesday in an elimination game. If the Emmett girls do play at home on Tuesday, the boys game scheduled for that night against Kuna will be bumped up to Monday evening.