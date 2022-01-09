Emmett’s relatively inexperienced girl’s basketball team has grown up quickly this season. As the Southern Idaho Conference season reached its mid-way point this weekend, the Huskies found themselves in the top-half of the standings and knocking on the door to become a State tournament entry threat.
While the Huskies struggled with conference leaders Middleton and Bishop Kelly on their first trip through the schedule, they have posted double-digits wins over all four of the teams below them in the standings.
That included a 54-24 win last Tuesday over Ridgevue.
Emmett forced the action against the visiting Warhawks to race to an 18-3 first-quarter lead and 32-9 by halftime. The Huskies pressured Ridgevue to the tune of recording 24 steals, nine by point guard Kamryn Alder.
Alder lead Emmett scoring with 15 points while freshman Natalie Goslin added 13. Layci Andrews and Trinity Sammons each contributed eight points. Goslin grabbed a dozen rebounds and Andrews nine.
Middleton, undefeated in league, turned the tables on the Huskies on Thursday. The Vikings forced 31 Emmett turnovers to break away from a two-point first quarter lead with a 22-8 second period. Middleton took the home win by a final count of 60-34.
In addition to the turnovers, Emmett only hit on 29 percent of its field goals. The Huskies were led in scoring by Andrews and Hailee Stephenson with nine points each. Stephenson grabbed nine rebounds and Goslin eight.
A pivotal game for the Huskies comes this Tuesday when they travel to Columbia. The Wildcat’s only league losses have come at the hands of Middleton and BK and they won in Emmett in December, 52-30. If the Huskies can return the favor and get the split they would move into a tie for third place as the second rotation through the schedule gets underway.
Vallivue comes to Emmett with revenge on its mind on Thursday.
