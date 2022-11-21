Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If you believe in baptism by fire, the Emmett High girl’s basketball team is feeling the heat as the season gets underway. With a new coach and a lot of new faces, the relatively inexperienced Huskies have opened the season with four straight non-conference games against teams who tasted post-season tournament action last winter.

“They have really faced a gauntlet to open the year,” said first-year coach Mark Priano. “Not what you would necessarily want for a very inexperienced team but they have faced it and I think we will benefit from the challenges down the road as we learn from each experience.”


Recommended for you

Load comments