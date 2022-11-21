...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Junior Kylie Brown is beginning her third year on the EHS varsity.
If you believe in baptism by fire, the Emmett High girl’s basketball team is feeling the heat as the season gets underway. With a new coach and a lot of new faces, the relatively inexperienced Huskies have opened the season with four straight non-conference games against teams who tasted post-season tournament action last winter.
“They have really faced a gauntlet to open the year,” said first-year coach Mark Priano. “Not what you would necessarily want for a very inexperienced team but they have faced it and I think we will benefit from the challenges down the road as we learn from each experience.”
The entire basketball program is very young this season. Only four seniors are in makeup of the varsity, and only one of those has significant playing time at the varsity level. Priano’s starting five in the first four games features senior Hailee Stephenson in the post along with juniors Kylie Brown and Zoe Meyers. Sophomore Natalie Goslin and freshman Rylie Smith complete the starting quintet.
In Saturday’s game against 5A Owyhee, the Huskies didn’t have Meyers or Brown – out with injuries suffered in a game against Weiser earlier in the week. So experience was even thiner.
“We have a long ways to go with all of the girls – on all three teams – to build confidence while teaching basic skills and fundamentals,” Priano said.
Priano brings 17 years of head coaching experience in girls basketball from northern California and was an assistant with Emmett last year after retiring to the Treasure Valley. While “retired” he is totally into helping rebuild a program for Emmett girls.
“We need to get younger kids into the fundamentals of the sport, beyond recreation league,” Priano said. “By the time they reach high school the fundamentals of dribbling and shooting with both hands and the concepts of executing plays should be second nature. We aren’t there with most of these girls yet. We are taking more time to hone those fundamentals and that leaves us less time to work on execution of schemes.”
Priano sees that particularly in the struggles the teams have exhibited so far this season at the offensive end of the court.
“We are certainly challenged in scoring right now,” he said. In losses to Rocky Mountain, Parma, Weiser and Owyhee the team is averaging 23 points per game. In Saturday’s 52-25 loss at Owyhee, freshman Smith led the scoring with six points with Stephenson adding five.
But Priano was encouraged with the growth he saw from a shorthanded squad against the Storm.
“We didn’t have two starters – Brown who is probably the most experienced in the program and Meyers who has been our most consistent point guard,” Priano said. “I was impressed as each of the kids stepped up, filled the holes, and played pretty consistent defense against a quality Owyhee team.”
Seniors Maygan Kharrl, Hailey Minton and Madi Randall are seeing expanded playing time and leadership roles. Junior Rylee Rountree is providing depth at the point position. Sophomores Erin Hadley and Lydia Andrews saw some varsity experience as freshmen and will be counted on to help move the team toward Priano’s goals.
That willingness to play defense and keep up their spirits while facing formidable opponents is something that Priano is counting on as league play gets underway after Thanksgiving. Skyview comes to Emmett on Nov. 29 to begin the 4A SIC double round robin.
“Bishop Kelly is loaded, Columbia was strong and Skyview was competitive at the 5A level before dropping down to 4A this year,” Priano said. “That means we have our hands full all season but I think we can be competitive with the rest of the conference. If we come together, cut down on turnovers, and find more efficient ways to score, we can give some of these teams a run for their money.”
Priano is hoping that community support and a heightened interest in girls basketball at the younger ages will become a trademark of the program moving forward.
“I want to host a few skills camps and shooting camps for fifth and sixth graders this year and hopefully get them out to some of our games to give them a vision of what we can become,” Priano said. “There is some raw talent here and by honing the basic skills I think we can see some returns in a short period of time.