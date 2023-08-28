It wasn’t pretty, but it was spectacular. Emmett rallied from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter Friday night to win its season opener on the road at Blackfoot, 33-30. After putting up nearly 600 yards of offense, the Huskies completed the rally with a 29-yard field goal from Tucker Welling as time expired.
“We weathered some mistakes and then used our strengths to comeback,” Coach Rich Hargitt said. “That was SEC style football out there at times. Minus the penalties and blown coverages of course.”
What appeared early to be a potential Emmett rout turned into Blackfoot domination in the middle quarters as the Broncos found space behind the Emmett secondary to score three-lightening quick touchdowns to lead 17-7 at the half and stretch the lead to 23-7 in the third quarter before Emmett’s running game turned up the volume.
Isaac Brennan, in his first varsity start at quarterback due to a knee injury to anticipated starter Ryder Scheibe, and tailback Quinten Smith were unstoppable down the stretch. The senior Brennan, a converted wide receiver/slot back, ran for 315 yards on the night, including 218 in the second half. Included in those numbers were scoring rushes of 56 and 29 yards and a 36-yard run out of bounds at the Blackfoot 12 with three seconds left to set the field for Welling’s kick. That did not include a pair of successful two-point conversion runs that proved critical to the comeback.
From the opening kickoff it appeared that Emmett was going to overpower the Broncos with a dominant rush defense and overpowering offensive line. After the Huskies forced Blackfoot to punt after only three plays, Smith, also a senior and in his first starting varsity action, took a handoff from Brennan on their first offensive play, found a hole on the right side of the line and raced 76 yards to make it 7-0 Emmett less than two minutes into the game.
Another forced short Blackfoot possession got the Huskies the ball back at their own 24 and it felt like a dam was about to burst. The burst actually was turned into a bust as Brennan fumbled trying to stretch for a first down and the Broncos took over at the Emmett 26.
But again, the Emmett defense stifled any Blackfoot hopes to run the ball and held them to a 23-yard field goal to maintain the lead.
An Emmett drive stalled near midfield as the Huskies turned it over on downs at the Bronco 46 and Blackfoot turned to its passing game. A 39-yard completion set up a 15-yard rushing score and Emmett trailed for the first time.
Then a series of long drives coming up empty plagued the Huskies for the next several possessions. A 15-play, 60-yard drive over seven minutes ended on downs at the Blackfoot 22. The Broncos responded with a single-play 80-yard scoring strike to make it 17-7 at the break.
Emmett opened the second half with the football, consumed over 6 minutes and 68 yards but got stopped on downs at the Bronco five. Blackfoot achieved a first down then again went long — 66 yards in a scoring strike to make it 23-7. The key here was that the extra point attempt was blocked. It proved critical.
Three plays later Brennan scored from 67 yards out — but had the played called back for a penalty. So Smith took the next handoff and went 73 yards right up the middle. A Brennan two-point conversion run closed to within eight. Blackfoot, however, found another streaking receiver for a 63-yard scoring connection on the first play of the fourth quarter to push its lead to 30-15.
Re-enter the Sandman Brennan. Less than a minute later he was in the endzone after a 56-yard run. Welling hit his second extra point and it was 30-22 with ten minutes left.
Blackfoot then tried to play “kill the clock.” The Broncos ran 5:40 off the clock but only netted six yards after multiple penalties on each side added to the tension.
Emmett again took possession deep in its own territory with five minutes remaining. Brennan and Smith took turns churning out run yardage, using only 1:55 to go 75 yards, Brennan the final 29 to silence the Blackfoot crowd. Brennan waltzed in with the two-point conversion to tie it at 30.
Now the heroics belonged to the Huskie defense. They refused to let Blackfoot go long again and with 43 seconds left got revenge with a Bowen Bundy interception at the Emmett 29.
Ironically, the best starting field position of the night for Emmett’s offense — yes all possessions faced 71 or more yards of turf in front of them — appeared to become a concession to head for overtime.
Brennan took a knee at his own 24 anticipating Blackfoot would let the clock run out and settle for an overtime face-off. The Broncos didn’t like their odds in that scenario with the way Emmett was running the ball. So after a home-team time out, Emmett changed strategies and decided to attempt one more drive with 30 seconds to work with.
Brennan scrambled for five yards and then on third-down found receiver Haus Davis for a 19-yard gain near midfield. Brennan then raced up the right side breaking tackles before going out of bounds at the Blackfoot 12 with 3 seconds left. Welling drilled a line drive between the uprights and the Huskies had completed the comeback in front of a stunned Blackfoot crowd.
Brennan and Smith combined for 570 yards against a Blackfoot team that spoiled Emmett’s home opener last year. The Davis catch was half of Emmett’s passing offense for the night. A quick check of the Emmett record books didn’t reveal any night where two backs ran for over 200 yards on the same night.
It could have been worse, two additional scoring runs of over 50 yards were also called back for minor infractions. If you add up yardage lost on such plays and the actual penalty march offs, Emmett ceded nearly 200 yards during the game. And yet they overcame.
Emmett will continue its roadshow to start the season this Friday night when it travels to Albertson Stadium in Boise to host Fruitland in a 5:30 p.m. game — part of a special prep triple header on the Blue Turf at BSU. Fruitland opened its season Friday night with a 41-14 loss to Columbia.
Tickets for the triple header, which gets you in for all three games, can be purchased in advance at https://am.ticketmaster.com/boisestateathl/ihsaabinb. Oakley and Kendrick will open the show at 3 p.m. with the 8 p.m. night cap featuring Burley and Vallivue.