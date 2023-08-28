Support Local Journalism


It wasn’t pretty, but it was spectacular. Emmett rallied from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter Friday night to win its season opener on the road at Blackfoot, 33-30. After putting up nearly 600 yards of offense, the Huskies completed the rally with a 29-yard field goal from Tucker Welling as time expired.

“We weathered some mistakes and then used our strengths to comeback,” Coach Rich Hargitt said. “That was SEC style football out there at times. Minus the penalties and blown coverages of course.”


