Finding team chemistry and consistency is what second-year EHS boys basketball coach Scott Kern points to as the key component in whatever success the Huskies find this season. Emmett returns four at least part-time starters from last season’s team but will be without leading scorer and rebounder Timmy Williams who graduated.
Kern says the returners, however, have grown exponentially from a disappointing one-win Southern Idaho Conference season a year ago.
“We had a lot of things thrown together last year that probably contributed to our lack of consistency,” Kern said. “First a new coach and a new system, and little time to get familiar with either. The COVID restrictions in the spring and summer of 2020 didn’t give us much time to get comfortable with each other.”
That changed this summer as Kern estimates the nucleus of the team got in 38 games together in spring and summer leagues. The Saturday before Thanksgiving the 2021 version of Huskie basketball got a taste of what they might be able to become in a jamboree setting against Skyview and Mountain Home.
It gets real on Tuesday when they open the season on the road at 5A Capital High of Boise. Two more road games will follow before they host Ontario High on Dec. 10 for a non-conference home opener.
One of the many components Kern sees as being positive signs for team growth and potential increase in the number of wins is the return of senior athlete Caden Young. Young was second on the time in scoring and rebounding through the first eight games last season before he underwent shoulder surgery for an injury sustained in the middle of the 2020 football season. The Huskies were 4-4 in the non-league games Young was a part of. They went 1-14 against SIC competition without him.
Kern says it’s not so much that Young can take over a game. “He just fits lots of roles that makes everyone else able to play to their strengths as well,” Kern said. “I didn’t realize how much of a difference that made last year until I saw it back on the court this summer and into the last few weeks.”
At an athletic 6-3, Young is able to play at all five positions on the court and can be a “Swiss Army knife” for Kern to utilize in creating matchups with opponents.
“We will have good size inside – not overwhelming – but good size that can move, defend and shoot,” Kern said.
That inside game starts with seniors Ben Hines and Michael Sowle.
At 6-1 Hines might be considered undersized to work the paint, but Kern sees that as a non-factor. “Hines was our most consistent rebounder last year and he has great jumping ability for his size. He’s not afraid to battle anyone for the ball.”
Sowle at 6-5 may appear as stereotypical high school post but that would be deceptive. “Michael can hold his own inside but he also has a very nice outside shot. He can help us create some interesting matchups on the offensive end,” Kern said.
Outside the three-point arc is where you will find Tanner Wilkerson and Stevie Howe. But don’t think that’s the only place you will find them. Wilkerson at 6-3 and Howe at 6-0 will be the primary ball handlers on the offensive attack but both can post-up inside.
Kern sees Wilkerson as perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the active off season.
“Tanner has shown amazing improvement this past year,” Kerns said. “In all aspects of the game. His ball handling, his view of the court, his defensive intensity, his command of the game.”
Howe, a junior, joined the varsity lineup mid-season last year and brings both inside and outside skills to the table.
Kern has the added component of a “deep bench” this season.
Size and athleticism seems to describe those coming in. Junior Dakota Perry and senior Jayden Carter joined the varsity near the end of last season and bring tenacity and defensive depth.
“Perry is a defensive stud – very aggressive,” Kern said. “Jayden handles the ball well for a traditional big man and has a surprisingly good outside shot,” the coach says of the 6-3 football lineman.
Brandon Weekes is a true swing man and the junior “has a wing span that makes him a defensive challenge for smaller opponents,” Kern said.
Joining the junior and senior laden lineup will be sophomore Ethan Williams who Kern sees as being a stealth offensive weapon to come off the bench – again with good size to go inside but with true guards skills on the perimeter.
Kern has some additional players that may float between varsity and junior varsity as the season progresses and in some cases heal up from football season wounds.
While Middleton has been the dominant force in the league the last couple of years, and return 6-6 Tyler Madeiras inside, Kerns has been most impressed with Vallivue and Bishop Kelly in the off season. “The Martinez kid from Vallivue may be the best guard in the league,” Kern said. “Both those teams have a good mix of size and outside shooting.”
Where can the Huskies find themselves when District Tournament time rolls around in late February? Kern isn’t certain but feels that they should be competitive.
“I don’t see anyone we can’t compete against,” Kern said. “That wasn’t the case last season. Some nights we just couldn’t match up. I think we have the skills and the size to match up much better this year and could certainly challenge to be in the middle of the pack. If you can be there at District tournament time then anything can happen. It will all depend on our consistency on the court. Defend well and take good shots. One thing I learned at the Jamboree is that we need to work on playing with a lead. Didn’t have that luxury too often last year and it takes a different mindset then playing from behind.”
“Overall I have to say I am excited to work these kids this year,” Kern said. “The growth they have shown in the past months and the way they are approaching the game right now is something to build on – that’s for sure.”