Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


When Joe Jones took over as EHS baseball coach last spring he had a roster with very few seniors on it. That means as many as nine of his regular starters last season will be back on the field this week when the 2023 season gets underway.

That young team went 9-21 last season but came on strong at the end of the year to push deep into the District III playoffs, just missing a trip to State. Jones hopes that momentum has carried over.


Recommended for you

Load comments