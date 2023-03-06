Stevie Howe stretching a stand-up triple into an inside-the-park home run against Nampa as he dives in under the tag last season. Howe's aggressive base running will be an asset to go along with his role as a starting pitcher in 2023.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Emmett’s Jase Bade beats the tag with a head-first slide into third base during Wood Bat tournament action in Boise.
When Joe Jones took over as EHS baseball coach last spring he had a roster with very few seniors on it. That means as many as nine of his regular starters last season will be back on the field this week when the 2023 season gets underway.
That young team went 9-21 last season but came on strong at the end of the year to push deep into the District III playoffs, just missing a trip to State. Jones hopes that momentum has carried over.
“We had a really good turnout throughout the winter for off-season work outs and last summer’s Legion season really saw some of these kids find new areas to contribute,” Jones said. “I’m really excited about our group. Last year was perhaps setting program expectations and this year is meeting those expectations.”
That will mean a continued evolution in individual skills and team chemistry.
Last year’s pitching ace Trace Tucker is in Eagle this year. That means a shift in pitching rotations.
Senior Stevie Howe came on late last season to become a consistent stopper for the Huskies and will be taking over that starting number-one position. Carter Browne picked up the rosin bag last summer in Legion ball and blossomed. He will find himself on the mound this spring after spending last spring in the outfield.
Also to be heavily relied upon off the mound will be Bryson Kellam and Ryder Scheibe.
At the other end of the battery will be catching by committee. Matt Roy is a senior behind the plate and will share duties with juniors Shane Daniels and Cole Hester. Each will contribute in the field when not crouched in front of the umpire.
The Huskies will again rely on the ball-contact-move-along-the-base-runner “small ball” offensive philosophy. That doesn’t mean they are without power hitting – but it's been a long time since Emmett has had a consistent long ball threat. Off season weight programs might change that this year but we’ll have to see once the weather warms enough for a little extra lift on those fly balls.
Jase Bade is one to watch for that deep shot and Tison Bade is the hunt-and-peck high average hitter that will be a pitcher’s annoyance.
Jones feels that hitting percentages should be up across the board due to some consistent winter work and he is hopeful that as the season warms, the defensive chemistry in the infield will heat up and be a strength of the team.
Aggressive base running was a calling card for the Huskies in 2022 and is likely to remain a staple in 2023.
As far as post-season aspirations, Jones is realistic.
“There is no doubt that Bishop Kelly is the team to beat in the SIC,” Jones said. “They have tremendous depth in pitching and power hitting and just about every aspect of the game. I think Columbia will be strong. Don’t know much about Skyview as they are new, just coming back to the league. I think Ridgevue and Vallivue will be very young.”
Having been in the very young category themselves a year ago, the Huskies fortunes will likely rest on rediscovering the consistency and spunk that propelled the end of season run a year ago. Jones feels that is a distinct possibility.
“I am really excited because they (the boys) are excited. Every day even in this cold and windy weather they come out here ready to go at it. I love their enthusiasm and commitment. I am anxious to play ball with these boys.”
Play begins at home this Thursday and Friday with home games against visiting 5A Kuna and Canyon Ridge of Twin Falls.