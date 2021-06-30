Editor’s Note: This past Saturday the Emmett team in the 12u classification of the summer girls softball league for the Treasure Valley (GALS), based in Caldwell, swept its way to the post-season title, twice avenging its only loss of the season. Coach Duane Tucker provided the Messenger Index with this recap of a year to remember.
What a season!! This year’s motto was Attitude and Effort. We focused on our motto every practice and every play. Our 17 girls on our 12u roster took it to heart. This Championship season could not have happened without my amazing coaching staff of Travis Scott, Brett Buchanan and Justin Hugo.
Our Huskies started off the regular season back in May with a double header against the Parma Thunder that we split. The girls decided they didn’t like the taste of defeat. They worked hard and we went on a winning streak that took us into last week and the beginning of our GALS end of the season tournament, ranked second behind Parma.
We started out Tuesday with a weather cancellation and had to play Wednesday against Middleton and beat them at home. Thursday we faced Caldwell’s Lady Bullets who were an incredible opponent but our girls prevailed.
Undefeated in tournament, we knew we were facing an also undefeated Parma Thunder for the semifinals. Parma took an early lead but our girls clawed their way back to a victory and a place in the Championship game on Saturday.
Saturday morning brought so many emotions. We were in the 12u Championship game with most of these same players who were on our 10u Huskies team two 2 years ago which finished second in the 10u Championships.
Pregame we felt the pressure to win, as parents and coaches from other teams were coming up to us and asking us to dominate the other team and take home the Championship. We had to be beaten twice as we were undefeated and we didn’t want to play a second game. Our opponent was none other than the Parma Thunder which had worked its way back up the loser’s bracket to be in the Championship game.
Game time captains were Ellie Gurney and Miesha Tucker who worked so hard for us each game as catcher and pitcher. We lost the coin toss but won in my opinion. All season long we wanted to start the game at bat. There’s nothing more exciting than starting the first inning with the lead...that’s just what our girls did.
We grabbed a first inning 4-2 lead. Miesha Tucker started us off with a standup double, Krysta Alder followed with an RBI double, and Brynn “Honeycomb” Wiscomb then hit an RBI single. (Wiscomb also hit two home runs in the tournament). Elle Gurney then completed the first inning with an RBI single herself.
Our girls were confident and our “Attitude and Effort” was at a ten. Our girls were on a roll. We used a D.P. (Designated Player – think DH in baseball), that we hadn’t utilized before and it paid off. Eliana “Z” White crushed two balls Parma wished they didn’t have to chase down.
Every single player contributed to this championship win, from getting a hit, to having the discipline to get a much needed walk, or making the opposing pitcher throw 5-6 pitches, to cheering on their teammates.
Our defense came through huge. Pitcher Tucker held Parma batters to only three hits and struck out five. Her season totals were a staggering 119 Ks and only 50 walks in 53 innings in the circle. She had stellar catching performances every game from Gurney who’s incredible at framing of pitches that produced much needed strikes for us.
Our defense swallowed up multiple crucial pop-ups, and throughout the tournament Brynn Howell was a wall at third base and Layla Buchanon, our first baseman, had a an unidentified sticky substance in her glove the MLB is trying to get rights to.
We finished the game early by run-ruling Parma’s Thunder 12-2 in the top of the 5th inning. It was the total definition of a team win.
It was an exciting season with an absolute thrilling Championship win for Emmett Huskies. We’d really like to thank our Parents and our Team Sponsors Raw Iron Gym and Summit Youth Academy, we appreciate all you do for our girls.