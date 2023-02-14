Gracin Dennis of Emmett records a pin of a Borah opponent in the final regular season action for Emmett High Wrestling on Saturday. District Tournament runs this Tuesday and Wednesday at Expo Idaho in Boise.
Emmett’s Samantha Conklin puts the finishing touches on a reversal and near pin of a Borah High wrestler for a 6-5 decision in action at the Emmett Heartbreaker girls tournament at EHS on Saturday.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
The Emmett wrestling schedule has proved to be just about perfect to get ready for the District III tournament that begins on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and runs through Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Expo Idaho in Boise. With a flurry of events the end of January and early February, the Huskies were able to use last week primarily as a rest week to get healthy and fine tune some details in preparation for the event which determines who gets to advance to the Idaho State High School Wrestling Championships Feb. 23-25.
We should clarify that. The Emmett boys wrestling team was able to rest. The girls, however, put their final touches on the pre-district season by hosting an eight-team round robin duals format in its second annual Emmett Heartbreaker on Saturday.
Since the District girls tournament will not be separated into school size classifications like the boys, getting competition against some of their likely opponents this week was intentional — and successful.
The Huskies ended up placing second to Boise High in terms of team success. Boise, with 15 wrestlers, swept their five matches. Emmett, with nine wrestlers, won all but their 42-30 match up with the Brave.
The absence of full weight classification wrestlers for all teams resulted in a number of forfeiture matches but did provide some perspective in a number of classifications.
Emmett sophomore Dahlia Yerby (107) won both of her contested matches via falls. Freshman Samantha Conklin (120) and sophomore Gianna Coburn (132) each had busy days on Saturday, taking on opponents four times each. Coburn went 3-1 with two pins included and her only loss a 10-8 decision. Conklin split her four.
Jayla Goslin (100) and Gracin Dennis (152) split a pair of matches with Dennis recording a win by fall and Goslin a technical fall at 17-2.
All five of these girls along with senior Aly Wright, who only faced one opponent on Saturday, are considered contenders to claim one of five spots at State. Others could be dark horse contenders.
The Emmett boys are hopeful that a full week off will have them energized for their battle to advance from the 4A District’s to State. They will have their hands full from a team standpoint as District III favorites Caldwell and Bishop Kelly are ranked second and third in Statewide team rankings.
The top four placers in this week’s Districts will automatically qualify for State. An additional three positions will be filled by top seedings from across the state that do not make their District qualification allotments. State is made up of 16 wrestlers in each of the weight divisions.
Top contenders for a State berth for Emmett appear to be in the middle weights where seniors Callen Conklin (145) and John Reimers (160) and junior Dawson Conklin (152) are consistently among the top ten in State rankings by weight class. Several others are poised to jump up into contention this week as well.
This is the first year that District III has brought all of its wrestlers together into a single venue — trying to create the interest and atmosphere that usually comes with the State tournament venue. First round action begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. Wednesday’s eliminations and championship action will begin at 11 a.m.
State will be held at the Idaho Center in Nampa, Thursday Feb. 23 through Saturday Feb. 25.