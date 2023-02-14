Support Local Journalism


The Emmett wrestling schedule has proved to be just about perfect to get ready for the District III tournament that begins on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and runs through Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Expo Idaho in Boise. With a flurry of events the end of January and early February, the Huskies were able to use last week primarily as a rest week to get healthy and fine tune some details in preparation for the event which determines who gets to advance to the Idaho State High School Wrestling Championships Feb. 23-25.

We should clarify that. The Emmett boys wrestling team was able to rest. The girls, however, put their final touches on the pre-district season by hosting an eight-team round robin duals format in its second annual Emmett Heartbreaker on Saturday.


