Emmett High senior Gemma LaVergne was one of three Emmett High basketball players named to the All Southern Idaho Conference basketball teams for the completed winter season.
LaVergne, who has rewritten the EHS girls basketball record book for three-point shooting, was named to the 4A All-SIC First Team in voting conducted amongst conference coaches. Teammate Jazzy Jenkins received Second Team accolades.
Caldwell High’s senior guard Jade Martinez was named 4A SIC Player of the Year and her coach on the District Champion Cougars, Ashley Green, was named Coach of the Year.
Emmett sophomore forward Caden Young was the lone Huskie named to the 4A Boys All-SIC team. Young was among the honorable mentions on a list that was dominated by conference champion Middleton. Viking senior Tyler Robinett was named Player of the Year and coach Andy Harrington was honored as Coach of the Year.