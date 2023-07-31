Emmett High logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


While the summer has been full of Emmett activities groups doing all sorts of fundraisers, the efforts pick-up steam in the next couple of weeks.

Wrestling takes appeal to the links Not exactly sure of the connection between wrestling mats and putting greens, but the Emmett High Wrestling team will be hosting one of its major fund raisers this Saturday at the Emmett Golf Course.


Recommended for you

Load comments