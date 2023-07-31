...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS...
.Scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon
and extend into the evening. Therefore, a red flag warning has
been issued.
In addition, more storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and
evening, leading to another Red Flag Warning for the Southern
Highlands, Twin Falls BLM, and the Owyhee Mountains.
And finally, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Thursday
afternoon through Friday evening for all but the NF districts,
again due to scattered thunderstorms.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE
VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND 646...
...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND
646...
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday
evening. The Red Flag Warning has been cancelled.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Up to 50 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
While the summer has been full of Emmett activities groups doing all sorts of fundraisers, the efforts pick-up steam in the next couple of weeks.
Wrestling takes appeal to the links Not exactly sure of the connection between wrestling mats and putting greens, but the Emmett High Wrestling team will be hosting one of its major fund raisers this Saturday at the Emmett Golf Course.
The nine-hole scramble tees off at 10 a.m. with 4-man teams. Cost for entry is $200 per team or $50 per individual, includes meal and drinks. Hole sponsorships are still available and donations to the silent auction are still being received.
Football Kickoff Dinner, August 11The Second Annual EHS Football Kickoff Dinner and auction will be held at the Packing Shed at 2731 Cherry Lane in Emmett on Friday, August 11.
A mingle and silent auction begins at 6:30 p.m. with a BBQ dinner provided by Grubbin’ BBQ commencing with Coach Rich Hargitt speaking at 7:15 p.m. The Live Auction begins at 8:30 p.m. with auctioneer Kelly Troutt.
For additional information and to reserve your plate at the table, contact an EHS football player or email ehsfbboosters@gmail.com.
Car Washes still wring out Numerous EHS sports and activities groups will continue to hold car washes throughout the rest of the summer. Keep an eye out for them waving signs along Washington Ave. on Saturdays for a chance to wash off the summer dust and boost one of the many EHS activities.