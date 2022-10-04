Support Local Journalism


After a clunky offensive start Friday night, the Emmett Huskies got refocused and then rolled past Columbia High, 42-0, in Southern Idaho Conference action at Huskie Stadium.

Perhaps it was all the distractions of Homecoming week. Perhaps it was thinking ahead to a pivotal game coming up next. Whatever the reason, Coach Rich Hargitt gave his potent offense a low grade early on but credited it with improvement as the evening progressed.

