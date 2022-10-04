After a clunky offensive start Friday night, the Emmett Huskies got refocused and then rolled past Columbia High, 42-0, in Southern Idaho Conference action at Huskie Stadium.
Perhaps it was all the distractions of Homecoming week. Perhaps it was thinking ahead to a pivotal game coming up next. Whatever the reason, Coach Rich Hargitt gave his potent offense a low grade early on but credited it with improvement as the evening progressed.
“That first quarter was certainly an F for the offense,” Hargitt said. “I’d give them a C for the evening but we will have to improve considerably to stay on the field with Bishop Kelly this week.”
The offense was unquestionably out of sync early, not gaining a first down until early in the second quarter. A pair of personal fouls on Columbia accessed on the same play resulted in a 30-yard march off into Wildcat territory and the early haze began to clear.
Dakota Perry found Michael Walker over the middle with a nine-yard scoring strike two minutes into the second quarter and some resemblance of the offense that has now run off five straight wins began to emerge.
The defense didn’t have the same distractions, it appeared. Emmett shutdown the Wildcat running attack centered around Ikaika Ho all night, holding him to less than half his season average.
Two three-and-outs defensive stands against Columbia set up two more scoring passes from Perry before halftime. A three-yard swing to Isaac Brennan and a 32-yard dime drop to Stevie Howe made it 19-0 at the intermission.
Perry found Brennan again early in the third quarter from 41 yards out and the outcome and offense was not longer wavering. That connection gave Perry his 25th touchdown throw of the season, extending his season school passing record for aerial scores with many more games to go.
A safety, a Ry Fullerton three-yard scoring run, and a Perry one-yard keeper initiated the running clock early in the fourth quarter.
Despite the sputtering start, the Emmett offense still put up over 300 yards of offense. Fullerton again broke the 100 yard mark rushing, gaining 104 on 19 carries. Joe Lummus back from a high ankle sprain added 49 yards on 6 carries and Perry gained 42 out of the QB position.
Perry, after missing on four of his first five passes was 8 of 10 the rest of the way for 129 yards and four scores.
“I know the score looks good,” said Hargitt. “And credit the defense for executing well. We just need to be able to come out executing from the start. That certainly will be a concern at Bishop Kelly this week.”
Why all the focus on BK?
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
That focus isn’t just an Emmett phenomenon. Bishop Kelly and Emmett have technically tied for the 4A SIC Championships each of the past two years with 6-1 league records. The Huskies received the hardware, however, having defeated the Knights each season in the head to head meeting.
That meeting had been the first league game of the season each of those years but this year it comes midway and a lot will be on the line in a shorter league schedule.
The SIC gets two automatic berths into the 4A playoffs at the end of October. Each of those would host opening round games in the 16-team format. Additional wild card spots are likely to come to the SIC but they would mean first-round road games.
Both Emmett and BK are undefeated at the top of the conference standings going into this week’s matchup in Boise. Neither team has to be concerned with being left out of the playoffs but when and where they will play is to be determined on the field in the next two weeks.
The Knights are undefeated on the year and ranked number-one in the State in both media and coaches polls this week. Their defense has been stifling. They have pitched a couple of shutouts and the most points they have given up in a game has been 14.
BK already owns a 35-6 win over Vallivue who appears to be the only other team in the conference that could contest one of those top two spots. Vallivue will come to Emmett next week for Huskie Senior Night. That means Emmett needs a win against BK and against the Falcons to lay claim to a third-straight SIC crown.
“I told the boys that if we want to play at home in the playoffs we have to win two of the last three,” Hargitt said. “But I also told them we have to forget that this is BK, that they are loaded for bear against us, and just focus this as being game seven on the schedule. We have to handle each game as the battle it is in itself and focus on our own execution.”
Bishop Kelly is in the same boat, but the Knight’s fortunes will be primarily decided on Friday. There is no apparent record of any team beating BK three years in a row. That has been weighing on a heavily senior laden team since mid-summer at least. A BK win and they are a likely lock for a top seed in the playoffs and can pretty much lay claim to the SIC title this season.
An Emmett win and the Knights’ fortunes will be determined on the field in Emmett the following week between the Huskies and Falcons.
While Hargitt was concerned with some of the executions — particularly early — against Columbia, he also credits his team with becoming a much better team since the season opening loss to Blackfoot.
“We have definitely gotten stronger on both sides of the ball and are playing more with our heads and not just with our bodies,” Hargitt said. “These two teams are the most balanced in the conference — offenses run and pass, defenses defend both the run and pass well. It makes for a potentially great game but we will have to show up totally focused and continuing to improve in every aspect of the game.”
“This week we just need to do our best to remove the mystic of BK. I said when I came here that their program is the standard of excellence we want to pursue here. It takes more than a year or two to do that. They have done it for decades and that means you don’t let up,” Hargitt said. “We don’t have some of the assets they have to work with but these kids are giving their all with what they do have to establish a standard here as well.”