EHS has a pair of District III champs

Two Huskies were placed on the top seed line of their weight classifications for the 4A District III Championships last weekend and neither disappointed. Senior Jake Johnson and junior Layne Feasel Dalton advanced to next week’s Idaho High School State Wrestling Championships at the Idaho Center in Nampa by pinning their way to District crowns.
The veteran pair will lead a team of at least four Huskies into State this week.
Dalton was the top seed at 182 and after toying with his first two opponents before pinning them early in the second round, he wasted no time in the championship match. He got the takedown on Nampa’s Sovan San in the opening thirty seconds and then methodically dominated and completed the victory by fall just 69 seconds into the match.
Emmett coach Bruce Egbert says there is a chance that Dalton, who moved his season record to 32-3, could get the top seed at State this week. That seeding decision was made Sunday, after our Messenger Index copy deadline.
Dalton will be making his third appearance on the State tournament mats. Last year he was one of four Huskies to earn All-State honors, placing fourth at 182.
Johnson moved his season record at 195 pounds to 31-5 with a first round pin in his opening match and second round pins in the semis and finals. Johnson took an early 4-0 lead on Jake Gilbert of Columbia in the finals before ending it midway through the second round. Gilbert had wrestled most of the season at 220 and had dropped weight during the season to qualify in the 195 pound classification.
Egbert sees Johnson as likely to be seeded two or three at State.
Johnson will be making his third trip to State with aspirations of getting his second podium appearance after finishing sixth a year ago.
Senior Sterling Rogers and junior Tyler Barry will be making their debut’s on the State mats.
Rogers opened his District competition with a pair of early wins by fall but fell in the semi-finals by a decision. Wrestling back on the consolation side he then had to face teammate Darien Smith in the 145 weight division. Rogers, 17-10 on the year, pinned Smith in the third round before losing a tough 3-2 decision in the match for third and fourth.
Smith lost a 5-1 decision in the fifth-sixth match and will have to wait and see if he gets into the state tournament field by wild card. District III gets four automatic berths and then three final slots are awarded to the three top-seeded wrestlers from across the state at each of the 15 weight classifications who have not already qualified.
The fourth assured spot in Nampa goes to junior Barry at 220 pounds. Barry was pinned early in his third-fourth matchup with Vallivue’s James Striet but will take a 19-17 season mark to State.
Also waiting to see if close is close enough is junior Jesse Wade. Wade took sixth at 138, losing a 9-2 decision in the fifth-sixth matchup to move his season record to 21-20. A long shot but a possibility could be freshman John Reimers, also at 138. Reimers has been on a streak near the end of the season and went 3-2 at Bishop Kelly on Saturday including a win by pin in the seventh-eighth match.
Kuna won the team title at Districts and will be a heavy favorite to repeat as 4A State Champions when the mats are rolled up Saturday night. Emmett finished eighth in the team race but only Kuna and runner-up Columbia had more individual champions than the Huskies, each taking four titles.
Kuna and Columbia were the top two teams in last year’s 4A classification at Pocatello. Emmett finished tenth among 28 4A teams last year on the strength of points from each Johnson and Dalton as well as seniors Monte Zufelt – who won his third straight State title – and Sam Hyde who took third at 120.
Action at the Ford Idaho Center will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday with the first session running until 2 p.m. A second session will run the first day from 2:30 p.m. until about 7:30 p.m. Championship semifinals and wrestle back eliminations will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. A Parade of Champions will precede the start of the championship matches for all four school classifications at 3:30 p.m.