The Emmett High girls basketball team got its season off to a quick start last week, romping past visiting Homedale, 60-23. Two subsequent games during the week, however, resulted in a reversal of fortunes.
In the season opener the Huskies used pressure defense to force Homedale turnovers which they converted into balanced offensive scoring. Six players scored for Emmett in the first quarter as they jumped out to a 21-6 lead and never looked back.
Layci Andrews led Emmett scoring with 14 points. Kamryn Alder added eleven points and Kylie Brown ten.
A Thursday road trip to Parma saw Huskie fortunes reversed. Despite a team-high 11 points from Alder, the Panthers harassed the Huskies into turnovers and low shooting percentages, taking a 60-26 win.
Saturday’s visit from Canyon Ridge of Twin Falls was very much the same scenario as the Huskies fell behind early to the Riverhawks 18-5 and could not recover in a 62-36 loss. Sophomore Brown led Emmett scoring with 15 points inside.
The team is off for the Thanksgiving holiday before returning to action Nov. 30 in the Southern Idaho Conference opener against Columbia at home.
