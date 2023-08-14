Football banquet

A near capacity crowd turned out Friday night for the second-annual Huskie Football Kickoff Dinner and Auction. The event, hosted by the EHS Touchdown Club, was held at The Packing Shed event center.

The Fall sports season at EHS is fast approaching — in fact the first official game is this Saturday, but with lots of practices and a Football Jamboree proceeding it.

Football to host Jamboree Friday


