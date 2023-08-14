...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 104 on Tuesday and 105 on
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A near capacity crowd turned out Friday night for the second-annual Huskie Football Kickoff Dinner and Auction. The event, hosted by the EHS Touchdown Club, was held at The Packing Shed event center.
The Fall sports season at EHS is fast approaching — in fact the first official game is this Saturday, but with lots of practices and a Football Jamboree proceeding it.
Football to host Jamboree Friday
The Huskies prospects and aspirations will be on the line — sort of — Friday when they host three other schools in a Jamboree at Tony Villenueva Field at Huskie Stadium.
Emmett will face off in a series of scrimmage sets against Kimberly, Mountain Home and the largest high school in the State — Mountain View of Meridian. Action begins at 5 p.m.
The Huskies had a kickoff banquet and auction this past Friday to cap their first full week of fall practice. Emmett will open its regular season on the road, Aug. 25 at Blackfoot. They will not see action on their home turf until Homecoming on Sept. 22 against Twin Falls.
Emmett plays on the blue at Albertson Stadium in Boise on Sept. 1 against Fruitland and then travels to the dome at the University of Idaho to take on Lake City on Sept. 8.
Emmett’s freshman team will get the first taste of football action at home when it hosts Columbia at 6 p.m. on August 31.
Girls soccer will ignite season play SaturdayUnder the direction of first-year coach Rene Espinoza, the Emmett Girls Soccer team will be the first to see official action this fall. Emmett will open their season at home on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m. against Mountain Home. They open conference play on the road Aug. 22 at Columbia.
Boys soccer also has new head coach
The Emmett soccer boys will not debut their new coach quite as quickly as the girls. Carlos Alvarado is taking over the head coaching position at EHS and will take his team onto the pitch for the first time at Fruitland on Monday, Aug. 21 and then opens at home on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in a league encounter with Columbia.
Volleyball serves up season on August 23Second-year coach Jordan Dickeson will put her varsity team on the court at the Huskie Gym on Wednesday, Aug. 23 when they host Nampa in a non-conference matchup.
Cross Country welcomes new head coachAfter many seasons assisting cross country and track and field athletes at EHS, Denton Bassett is taking the reigns of the cross country program this fall. Bassett succeeds Charles Alexander who headed the program for better than a decade.
Emmett Middle School starts practices this week Practices for Cross Country and Football began Monday at Emmett Middle School. They will be holding tryouts for Volleyball on Monday and Tuesday evenings. The 7th graders tryout from 3 to 5 p.m., the 8th graders from 5 to 7 p.m.
WATCH FOR FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS and POSTERSComing in the Aug. 23 Messenger Index