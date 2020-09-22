Emmett High School Principal Wade Carter said the High School has paid a $750 fine and Head Football Coach Rich Hargitt has apologized for not reporting to Weiser High School that hand-drawn plays were texted to him in July.
“We’ve also sent a letter of apology, accepting full responsibility for the “error in judgment made by our head football coach and members of our football staff,” Carter said.
The hand-drawn plays were included in the back of the Emmett scout book, which was found on the EHS practice field Friday, September 4, before the two teams played their game.
“We accept full responsibility and accept the punishment handed down from the District 3 Board of Control. After conducting an internal investigation and meeting with our head coach, it was clear he was remorseful and realized the gravity of the error. We feel confident nothing like this will ever happen again,” the letter stated. The apology letter was sent to Weiser High School Sept. 22.
“Once our athletic director, Gavin Watson, and myself learned of the situation, we conducted an internal investigation and reported it to the Board of Control for District 3, which oversees incidents that occur in District 3 of the Idaho High School Activities Association,” Carter said.
Carter said it’s been a good, but difficult lesson, adding Watson also recently sent an email to all athletic directors in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference, explaining the situation in great detail.
Carter and Watson would not say if Hargitt was disciplined because it is a personnel matter, but they said it has been dealt with internally.