EHS Cheer tops District III competition

The Emmett High competitive cheer team is the District III 4A Champion, times two. In competition held at Caldwell High on Feb. 29, the Huskie cheer team brought home first place in two disciplines and a second in a third to secure a spot in the Idaho High School Activities Association State Championships at the Idaho Center in Nampa, Friday, Mar. 20.
Competitive cheer is divided into four basic disciplines.
The Show competition is the base performance that incorporates some of the other skills but is more broadly choreographed and is traditionally a longer routine than others. For State competition the routine has a 2-and-a-half minute maximum time limit. It must contain at least one cheer or chant and a musical segment and can include partner stunts, pyramids, tosses, tumbling, jumps, dance, poms, megaphones, signs and banners. This is probably the mostly commonly performed routine as halftime entertainment at other school sports events.
Pom competition is focused on the rhythmic and precision use of pom poms in a fast-paced performance that includes motions, dance and transitions. Poms must be used throughout the routine and by a majority of the team members. No signs, tosses, pyramids or other props of any type are allowed. This has a one minute maximum time limit.
The Stunt competition also is limited to a one minute performance and should include a variety of students with emphasis on technique, transitions and creativity. The entire routine is required to be set to music. Tumbling, jumps, chants, megaphones, poms, signs, banners are not permitted in this category.
Sideline cheer is a one minute routine that should emphasize crowd involvement. It does allow for traditional cheering props but does not permit music, tumbling, tosses, or most airborne activities.
Emmett took first at the District III competition in the Pom competition and in the Stunt competition. They took second in the Show competition. Both Stunt and Show actually have two subdivisions – one of All-Girls and one for Co-ed. Emmett competes in the All-Girls in each of those disciplines. Emmett chose not to compete in Sideline this year so it could focus on Stunt.
At State, champions will be crowned in each discipline and an overall champion will be crowned in each of the school size classifications. The overall champion is determined by combined scores in Show, Sideline and Pom, with a heavier weighting of the scores for Show. Stunt is considered a stand alone event.
This is the fifth consecutive year that Emmett Cheer has advanced to State under the direction of Tanya Stephens. This is the first time they have qualified in three separate disciplines.
Emmett will be one of 18 teams competing in the 4A classifications beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Mar. 20.