The Emmett boys basketball team has made runs at most of its competition this year, only to come up short. Friday night, however, the Huskies picked up the pace and ran away from Caldwell, 64-46, to pick up their first Southern Idaho conference win of the season.
“Wrote on the board before the game that we just needed to finish at the basket,” first-year coach Scott Kern said. “We’ve had so many opportunities in transition that we have left short on the lay-in. Tonight we finished.”
Timmy Williams got things going early as Emmett and Caldwell were trading buckets but when Harrison Mumford sandwiched a couple of threes with Tanner Wilkerson drives to the basket the lead was 31-22 at the break.
That lead disappeared in the third quarter however as Caldwell found an outside range to pull ahead 37-36. A Williams three at the end of the quarter kept the Cougars at bay going to the fourth.
Then Williams and Wilkerson dominated a fast breaking transition burst that outscored Caldwell 16-2 over the next five minutes that put it away.
Williams ended the night with a season-high 31 points with Wilkerson adding 20.
The win came on the heels of a 64-43 loss at Bishop Kelly that saw the Knights outscore Emmett 26-7 in the third quarter to earn the advantage and retain a share of the conference lead going into the final week of the season.
Emmett concludes its regular season with Senior Night on Wednesday, hosting Ridgevue. An Emmett win and a Caldwell loss on Wednesday could push the Huskies into the seventh seed for the District III tournament which begins Saturday.