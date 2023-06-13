Support Local Journalism


Local supporters of baseball in the Emmett community gathered this past weekend to celebrate some of the highlights of Emmett High School’s baseball history, and to focus on forging a plan to remain competitive for years to come.

Ironically, the “Pat Daniels Legacy Weekend” came at the end of a week where decisions by the Idaho High School Activities Association board relegates the Huskie athletic programs to remain as one of the smallest schools in its competitive division — right at half the enrollment of most of its competitors — at least for three more years.


