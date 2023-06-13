Local supporters of baseball in the Emmett community gathered this past weekend to celebrate some of the highlights of Emmett High School’s baseball history, and to focus on forging a plan to remain competitive for years to come.
Ironically, the “Pat Daniels Legacy Weekend” came at the end of a week where decisions by the Idaho High School Activities Association board relegates the Huskie athletic programs to remain as one of the smallest schools in its competitive division — right at half the enrollment of most of its competitors — at least for three more years.
But being the underdog and fighting above their weight is nothing new to the Huskies, as was apparent in the conversations of those in attendance at the two days of events honoring some of Emmett’s past baseball highlights.
At the forefront were the memories and stories shared of Pat Daniels. Daniels coached and taught at Emmett High from 1975 until 1992. He was about everything supporting community youth and it often manifested in a baseball related endeavor.
Not only did he coach the Emmett varsity for 17 years, he was engaged in the youngest of baseball activities as a referee and was a force to be reckoned with on the softball diamond as a competitor as well. His influence lives on in many ways. The baseball diamond at Emmett High is named Pat Daniels Memorial Field. His son Greg played for him, and later coached the EHS varsity baseball team and boys varsity basketball team and continues to teach at the high school and coaches at all levels of about every sport. His grandson Shane was a junior catcher on this year’s varsity baseball team.
That legacy was apparent on the field in the Alumni baseball game played Saturday afternoon as Greg Daniels was on the mound pitching to his son Shane in the shadows of the Pat Daniels memorial scoreboard.
Beyond the alumni game, supporters gathered at the PR2TA hangar at the Emmett airport Saturday evening for a social mixer and auction to raise funds to support the EHS program — and to honor another highlight moment.
The 1998 State Championship team was represented by five team members and coach Mick Zeller. The team was recognized and shared a host of memories of that memorable season.
Sunday morning a number of the former players and community supporters concluded the weekend with a scramble at the Emmett Golf Course.
Joe Jones, who has been the Huskies head coach the past two season, was one of the driving forces for the creation of the alumni weekend — something he hopes continues into the future.
“We have to raise so much of our operating funds ourselves each year, unlike our opposing schools, and we don’t like to always have our hands out week after week to the community with fundraising events,” Jones said. “The idea for this weekend is to celebrate our past successes but commit to our future as well with hopefully an event that can provide the needed funds to sustain us further into the future.”
The program has made dramatic improvements to the school facilities over the last several years — often on the backs of coaches like Jones and his predecessor Shad Larson. Over $15,000 has been raised and invested in new batting cages, a riding mower, mound and plate tarps, pitching machines and safety and esthetic improvements to the field. That doesn’t include all the donated labor to make them happen.
Jones, who is stepping away from program so he can chase his two sons’s collegiate baseball careers in the Midwest, is excited about handing the program over to Taylor Nicholson. Nicholson, introduced as the new head coach at the event Saturday night, continues that thread of history in the Emmett program. He played for Greg Daniels in 1999 and has been an assistant and pitching coach in the program for the past eight years.
Nicholson was speechless with the support shown his program at the auction.
Among the items on the wish list to invest auction funds are: installing a high net along the canal that runs beyond the first baseball line to dramatically reduce the number of baseball lost to foul balls; new bull pen mounds; new backstop net; new sound system; sand to topdress the outfield. Ultimate goals include construction of a new snack shack and press box and an indoor hitting facility.
All things on the wish list are elements that teams the Huskies compete against already have in place.
Emmett, which has been a 4A school since 2017, in IHSAA classifications, will see its designation changed to 5A in the fall of 2024. That name change doesn’t really reflect anything other than a reclassification the state association is using to move to a 6 tier alignment and getting rid of a 1A division 1 and 1A division 2 split of the smallest schools.
The new 5A division will be for schools with enrollments between 700 and 1,400. Current enrollment numbers could mean Ridgevue High moving up to the new 6A classification but former rivals Middleton and Nampa possibly returning to the same classification (soon to be 5A) as Emmett. Only Bishop Kelly in the current 4A Southern Idaho Conference has less than 1,000 students from which to draw their athletes. Emmett is one only three schools in the State that are below the 1,000 level but above the 700 threshold.