We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Emmett’s Jerry Davis (50) passes Ken Frickey on the outside to gain the lead and go on to win the Legends Regional Qualifying main event.
Emmett’s Jerry Davis stepped into another level of racing Saturday night at Meridian Speedway. Davis is the defending season champ in the Legends racing classification at the area track and is holding off his son Chance in this year’s standings. Saturday he not only won his second race of the season, but it was a very special one to win.
With competitors from throughout the Northwest supplementing the regular Meridian Speedway stable of Legend racers, Davis pulled away to win the Northwest Regional main event. The win earns him a berth in the A Main at the INEX Legends National Championship in Virginia in early October.
The Northwest Regional in Meridian on Saturday was for Legend drivers from Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Montana.
About Legend Cars
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Legends car racing is a style of auto racing designed primarily to promote exciting racing and to keep costs down. The race car bodyshells are 5/8-scale replicas of American automobiles from the 1930s and 1940s, powered primarily by by a Yamaha XJ1250 or FJ1200 motorcycle engines.
Davis and both of his sons have been in the middle of the Legend battles at Meridian in recent years. Jerry maintains and adjusts his cars at his shop south of Emmett.
Legends cars are a “spec” series, meaning all cars are mechanically identical, with the exception of three styles of car (standard coupe, 34 coupe, and sedan) available with 10 types of body styles. (New cars are currently offered with seven body styles, however many used cars exist with the “older” styles).